MURRAY — Given the fact quarterback Mike Cherry and receiver Reggie Swinton teamed for nearly 100 pass completions in 25 games from 1995-96 and helped the Racers win a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships, it’s only fitting that they will be inducted together in the class of 2022 to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men's basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent.
Certainly, opponents of the Racers grew weary of trying to game plan against this dynamic duo as they led Murray State to a 22-3 overall record and 16-0 in the OVC in the 1995 and 1996 seasons. Cherry and Swinton are inextricably linked in Racer Football lore, even 26 years after their last game together.
Swinton was a speedy receiver from Little Rock and Cherry hailed from Texarkana. Swinton arrived at MSU in the fall of 1994 and grew into his role as a receiver and kick returner until he was ready to show what he could really do when Cherry arrived in 1995, after transferring from the Arkansas Razorbacks at the behest of Coach Nutt.
In 1995, Cherry threw for 2,460 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named All-OVC. Swinton caught 34 passes for 514 yards in 1995 and then exploded on the scene in 1996, with 75 catches for 1,120 yards. Cherry threw for 2,737 yards on 199 completions with 18 touchdowns (eight TDs by Swinton). Swinton earned All-America honors and Cherry was named OVC Player of the Year in 1996
On an average night, this pair of Racers were a handful for any defense, but on the night of Sept. 14, 1996, they were almost perfect in a game against the Southern Illinois Salukis at home in Roy Stewart Stadium. Cherry and Swinton connected on 10 passes for an incredible 224 yards and three touchdowns. The 224 yards receiving by Swinton is still second on the MSU single-game list. Later in the 1996 season, Cherry and Swinton led MSU to a 34-6 win at home over Western Illinois (11-30-96) as the first and still only postseason win in program history.
In two seasons of 1995 and 1996, Cherry and Swinton hooked up for 99 pass completions, 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns. In an era of run-first offenses, the numbers this pair put up are still impressive today.
Experience in the National Football League is another reason that Swinton and Cherry are headed to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Swinton was the most successful in the NFL even though he was not drafted. He spent five seasons with 69 games played with the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions. He had 132 career punt returns with 1,311 yards and two touchdowns and 208 kickoff returns for 4,919 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Swinton was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in June of 2022.
Cherry was Murray State’s 17th NFL draft selection in 1997 to the New York Giants. After this selection, the Racers wouldn’t have another player drafted for 13 years until Austen Lane in 2020. Cherry spent four seasons on the Giants roster.
Cherry and Swinton join teammates William Hampton (2012), Rob Hart (2019) and their coach, Houston Nutt (2018) in the MSU Hall of Fame.
