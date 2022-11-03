MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced plans to honor the class of 2022 of the Murray State Hall of Fame. A big celebration of the class of eight happens Nov. 11-12 during Hall of Fame Weekend.
The 2022 class is the 40th from the MSU Hall of Fame since the first was inducted in 1965.
The annual Hall of Fame dinner is on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men’s basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent.
Hall of Fame dinner tickets may be purchased through the MSU ticket office online at GoRacers.com, or by calling the ticket hotline at 270-809-3000.
The 2022 class is a great collection of talent and historic achievement including Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football, Michelle Wenning of women’s basketball, Paul King of men’s basketball, Melissa Spencer of women’s tennis, Jessica Twaddle of softball, Dianne Woodside of women’s track & field and Cheryl Whitaker, long time administrative assistant in the athletics department.
•Launched in 1965 under athletics director Coach Roy Stewart who led MSU Football from 1932-67. He was inducted in 1971.
•Inaugural class: Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57).
•The 2022 class is the 40th to be inducted and brings the total number enshrined at MSU to 174.
•The 2022 class combined for eight OVC team championships, 28 All-OVC honors, eight OVC Player of the Year winners and three All-America selections.
•Including the 2022 class, 34 people have been into the MSU Hall of Fame in the last five years of consecutive classes.
•22 head coaches are in the HOF including the latest to be honored, Tevester Anderson in 2021.
•There are four women coaches in the HOF: Nita Head (tennis 1967-82), Connie Keasling (tennis 1984-87, 1992-11), Dew Drop Rowlett (basketball 1933-35) and Margaret Simmons (track & field 1968-91).
•The newest HOF members come from soccer, a program that fielded a team for the first time in 2000 and softball that was launched in 2010.
•Rebekah Clay was the first from soccer to be inducted in 2018 and Tara Isbell was the second in 2020.
•Jenna Bradley was the first from softball to be inducted in 2020. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.