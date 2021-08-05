Softball Carroll

Murray State’s Lindsey Carroll slides safely into third base ahead of a throw to an Austin Peay player  earlier this year in a game at Racer Field. Carroll was one of six Racer softball players to receive Academic Medals of Honor from the Ohio Valley Conference. That was the highest number of players to receive the honor from a single Murray State team. 

MURRAY — On Tuesday, the Ohio Valley Conference recognized 24 Murray State student-athletes with the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2020-21 academic year. In total, a record 354 Ohio Valley Conference student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor this past season

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2020-21 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Of the 354 award winners, 48 were awarded Academic Medals of Honor for multiple sports (and counted just once in the final recipients list) including Murray State women’s cross country and track & field student-athlete Kristin Dent.

The 354 recipients are the most in a single academic year in the history of the award, smashing the previous record of 293 honorees a year ago. It marks the third-straight year the league has set a record with the number of award winners. Over the past five years there have been 1,384 student-athletes earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.

Later this week, OVC will announce the recipients of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the Academic Achievement Award and the Team Academic Achievement Awards.

Baseball (3)

Brock Anderson

Ryan Fender

Jake Slunder

 

Men’s Basketball (1)

Rod Thomas

 

Women’s Basketball (2)

Alexis Burpo

Macie Gibson

 

Men’s Cross Country (1)

Benjamin Hall

 

Women’s Cross Country (1)

Kristin Dent*

 

Men’s Golf (4)

John Buchanan

Quinn Eaton

Avery Edwards

Austin Knight

 

Women’s Golf (4)

Payton Carter

Charli Jo Doss

Sarah Forsythe

Brianna McMinn

 

Women’s Soccer (1)

Cera Prather

 

Softball (6)

Kamryn Carcich

Lindsey Carroll

Brea Croslin

Hannah James

Alie Kennedy

Jensen Striegel

 

Women’s Tennis (3)

Sarah Bureau

Anja Loncarevic

Sara Loncarevic

Women’s Track & Field (1)

Kristin Dent*

 

Volleyball (2)

Emily Matson

Dahlia Miller  n