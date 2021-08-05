MURRAY — On Tuesday, the Ohio Valley Conference recognized 24 Murray State student-athletes with the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2020-21 academic year. In total, a record 354 Ohio Valley Conference student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor this past season
The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2020-21 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Of the 354 award winners, 48 were awarded Academic Medals of Honor for multiple sports (and counted just once in the final recipients list) including Murray State women’s cross country and track & field student-athlete Kristin Dent.
The 354 recipients are the most in a single academic year in the history of the award, smashing the previous record of 293 honorees a year ago. It marks the third-straight year the league has set a record with the number of award winners. Over the past five years there have been 1,384 student-athletes earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.
Later this week, OVC will announce the recipients of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the Academic Achievement Award and the Team Academic Achievement Awards.
2020-21 Murray State OVC Medal of Honor Winners
Baseball (3)
Brock Anderson
Ryan Fender
Jake Slunder
Men’s Basketball (1)
Rod Thomas
Women’s Basketball (2)
Alexis Burpo
Macie Gibson
Men’s Cross Country (1)
Benjamin Hall
Women’s Cross Country (1)
Kristin Dent*
Men’s Golf (4)
John Buchanan
Quinn Eaton
Avery Edwards
Austin Knight
Women’s Golf (4)
Payton Carter
Charli Jo Doss
Sarah Forsythe
Brianna McMinn
Women’s Soccer (1)
Cera Prather
Softball (6)
Kamryn Carcich
Lindsey Carroll
Brea Croslin
Hannah James
Alie Kennedy
Jensen Striegel
Women’s Tennis (3)
Sarah Bureau
Anja Loncarevic
Sara Loncarevic
Women’s Track & Field (1)
Kristin Dent*
Volleyball (2)
Emily Matson
Dahlia Miller n
