MURRAY —In today’s style of college basketball, where even guards are now standing 6-0 or even taller, the idea of someone 5-10 or so being a rebounding specialist is probably out of the realm of possibility for most observers.
They, however, probably do not know Murray State senior guard Alexis Burpo, who just happens to be 5-10 and is a guard. And yes, she does have to face many players who are much taller when she is on the court.
That is not stopping her from finding her way to the ball after it is shot by either an opponent or her own teammates. As far as the former Murray High standout is concerned, the ball belongs to her, as her 8.1 rebounds-per-game average shows.
“Our coaches are telling me to go get the rebounds and keep attacking, and if they shoot it, just go get it,” Burpo said Saturday after what has now become a typical Alexis Burpo game with the Racers.
She scored seven points, but she grabbed 13 rebounds in a 74-50 in over Lipscomb at the CFSB Center in Murray. In the Racers’ prior outing, a 74-60 triumph over North Alabama in Murray, Burpo had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Then, on Tuesday, Burpo and her teammates tried a new, altogrther more difficult challenge in Southeastern Conference opponent Florida in Gainesville, Florida. However, despite having to deal with the Gators’6-1 guard, Lavender Briggs, along with other players even taller, Burpo still managed to emerge with a nice worksheet for the day, 11 points and seven tough rebounds in a 67-51 loss.
This helps explain a couple of things. First it accounts for why Burpo crossed the 500 mark for career rebounds earlier this season, a stellar number when one considers that she faces a height disadvantage at her position quite often.
Burpo’s production this season (she is also averaging 8.9 points a game) is also a big reason Murray State became one of only four teams in the program’s history to start a season with eight wins in their first 10 games.
And Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner is quick to discuss Burpo’s value to this team, though she adds that she is not surprised.
“I’ve known all along how valuable Alexis Burpo is to this basketball team and this program from the time she stepped foot on this campus,” Turner said after Saturday’s win. “She is the glue that holds this team together. Obviously, she rebounds. She defends. She makes baskets. When needed, she plays the point.
“She’s that utility kid that can do so many things and I think people are starting to realize what she does for us. She’s our fourth player in double figures now and she was three points away from a double-double tonight.”
Turner, however, has a better idea of Burpo’s abilities than others, being that she is now in at least her seventh year of coaching her. Burpo, along with guards Macey Turley and Lex Mayes, played for Turner at Murray High.
Under Turner, they were the cornerstones of a Kentucky All-A state title and two visits to the state Final Four. They came back to win another All-A crown in their senior year under new Racers assistant Wyatt Foust.
Burpo was named to The Paducah Sun’s All-Region 1 Team three times as she helped the Lady Tigers reach the Girls Sweet 16 three times. She is also a member of the Murray High 1,000-point club.
Turner believes Burpo, who was slowed last season by a bout of COVID-19, could be in line for OVC honors this season.
“If she continues to play this way through conference play, a lot of people will take notice,” Turner said of how Burpo and her ability have been doubted for a long time, yet she continues to persevere.
Despite her COVID issues, she still managed to contribute last year during the most important time of year. She delivered nine points and eight rebounds in a 67-64 OVC Tournament win over a good Southeast Missouri team in Evansville, Indiana.
“She just continues to prove people wrong every year,” Turner said.
