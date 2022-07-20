MURRAY — Seven members of the Murray State football team were honored with Preseason All-OVC accolades Tuesday, the league office announced. In addition, the Racers were picked to finish the 2022 campaign in third place, while Racer transfer defensive lineman Nate Chambers was named as a “Newcomer To Watch.”
On offense, wide receiver LaMartez Brooks, offensive lineman Levi Nesler, running back Damonta Witherspoon and quarterback DJ Williams were named to the list, while linebackers Eric Samuta and Darnel Victor earned nods on the defensive side. Aaron Baum wrapped up the seven Racer honorees to earn league honors on special teams as a kicker.
Nesler played and started in all 11 games for Murray State last season, while Brooks pulled in 33 catches for 447 yards and a touchdown on the year. Witherspoon led the Racers in rushing last season with 912 yards and touchdowns with eight, while Baum made 12 kicks on the year with a long of 58-yards and was perfect inside of 30-yards.
Samuta led the Racers with 77 total tackles on the season with four being for a loss, while Victor had 26 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. At quarterback, Williams finished 2021 with 1,020 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 532 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns on the ground.
Chambers comes to the Racers from Division II Hillsdale where he recorded 60 tackles last season and led the Chargers in sacks at 6.5 and tackles-for-loss at 13.5 en route to being named as an AFCA All-American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.