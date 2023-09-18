MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team is ready to host the first event of the 2023 fall season, The Velvet, at the Country Club of Paducah, today and Tuesday in Paducah.
The inaugural The Velvet honors Murray State coaching great Velvet Milkman who retired in 2022 after coaching the program for 29th seasons after she launched the program in 1993.
The Racers have a pair of teams entered into the event with returning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Payton Carter, back for her final season in 2023-24.
Murray State also welcomes fellow MVC competitors Belmont, Evansville, Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois to The Velvet as part of a field of 12 teams.
The 54-hole event calls for 36 holes of play today with the final 18 holes crowning a champion on Tuesday.
