MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team is ready to host the first event of the 2023 fall season, The Velvet, at the Country Club of Paducah, today and Tuesday in Paducah.

The inaugural The Velvet honors Murray State coaching great Velvet Milkman who retired in 2022 after coaching the program for 29th seasons after she launched the program in 1993.

