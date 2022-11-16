MURRAY — For the past few weeks, Murray State rodeo team contestants have been enduring what almost could be described as a crucible.
Practice sessions have become longer and harder and there has always been one more item to do in preparing their home arena, the Cherry Expo Center, for its big show — the 47th annual Racer Round-Up that starts Thursday. They want to not only perform well.They also want the place to shine, reconfirming why the annual Murray stop of the Ozark Region regular season is always one the 16 other teams anticipate.
Tuesday, the Racers were expected to practice about six hours that evening, along with resuming the process to ready the center for its estimated 300 fellow contestants and more than 2,000 spectators each night through Saturday. However, that morning brought something to take their minds away from those rigors and it was something that made them understand that their battles they are facing are small in nature. It is called the Special Rodeo, drawing special education students from throughout western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
“This is my favorite time of Rodeo Week,” said Racer cowgirl Ryan Fritchley of Evansville, Indiana, who had to miss last year’s activities because of an injury to her horse. That might explain the huge smile on her face as she watched Tuesday morning’s proceedings.
“Seeing the kids’ faces and getting to show them stuff they’ve probably never seen before … it’s great. It’s special, and it’s one of the reasons I picked Murray State University. It’s making us give back but also slow down and appreciate the smaller things. We’re also taking a break from stress.”
Murray State Head Coach J.D. VanHooser said he was not certain of exactly when the Special Rodeo began being incorporated into what is simply known as “Rodeo Week” for his program, but he believed it started sometime in the 1980s. One person who is glad that this idea was created is Pam Jones, a speech language pathologist at North Calloway Elementary School.
“Oh! They’re happy! They’re excited! They’ve seen animals, done crafts and gotten to touch animals, but they’re just so happy to be here,” said Jones, who has accompanied North Elementary classes to this event now for three years. “I think it opens up some experiences and opportunities that they may not have at school. They certainly don’t have a horse at school every day and this gets them out into the community and they get to learn about agriculture and experience things they otherwise may not have.”
The area students who come to Murray for this activity face numerous challenges every day. Jones said this gives them a chance to put those to the side for a few hours as, under the guidance of eager Racer rodeo contestants, they engage in crafts, horse grooming, inflatable horse barrel racing, pulling a ribbon off a goat, dummy roping and the one where Calloway County High School sophomore Alanna Wheeler helped make a big impact Tuesday, mechanical bull riding.
It was Wheeler, a peer mentor at Calloway, who decided to take a chance and ride the mechanical bull. This came after several of the students that she helps every day had, at first, refused, out of apprehension. After Wheeler’s ride, the mood changed dramatically and, one by one, the students shook off their fear and climbed aboard the bull.
“It makes me feel happy that they were able to experience that fun. I had to show them it was safe first,” Wheeler said, explaining that her act was not out of the ordinary. “It means that I’m part of something and I get to help them out, but they also make me feel like part of their class. Really, they’re like part of my family.”
Assisting at the bull rider booth were veteran rodeo clown Greek Ellick from Rogersville, Alabama. He said that when it came to being able to give back to students classified as having “disabilities,” that “a man can’t win the lottery and be as happy as I am.” He said he travels to college rodeos in 29 states each year and all of them have this type of event ahead of the main event. He said watching how Wheeler’s lead-off try at the mechanical bull inspired the other students epitomizes the meaning of the day.
“There’s no boundaries.There’s no ‘I can’t.’ They have figured out how to adapt and overcome and enjoy life,” said Ellick, who was assisted by an aspiring rodeo clown, Calloway Middle School seventh grader Colton Brooks.
His father, Jody, watched his son in action Tuesday, and felt tremendous pride in his willingness to try to make someone else’s day better.
“Oh it’s a great feeling. As a matter of fact, there’s no better feeling in the world,” Jody said. “He wants to be here and help the Murray State rodeo team any way he can. That’s his dream and he also wants to give back to the community.
“It does your heart good.”
Racer rodeo team contestants showed their skills later in the afternoon by exhibiting go-rounds in the various events of rodeo. This served as an extra practice session in advance of Thursday’s opening of the Racer Round-Up that continues through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.