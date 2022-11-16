MURRAY — For the past few weeks, Murray State rodeo team contestants have been enduring what almost could be described as a crucible.

Practice sessions have become longer and harder and there has always been one more item to do in preparing their home arena, the Cherry Expo Center, for its big show — the 47th annual Racer Round-Up that starts Thursday. They want to not only perform well.They also want the place to shine, reconfirming why the annual Murray stop of the Ozark Region regular season is always one the 16 other teams anticipate. 