MURRAY — During a meeting with local media ahead of Murray State’s first women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner talked about not only questions she and her players had about the league but others too, like parents and recruits and their families.
Her short answer of how she and her fellow coaches were answering these questions went along the lines of, “Talk to us a year from now … we’ll know a lot more then.”
And a year later, Turner said she believes there is a lot more information in hand to be used for those answers.
“We learned a lot. We really did,” Turner said during last week’s preseason ZOOM Valley media day. “The level of coaching is something that’s just outstanding and you absolutely have to be prepared every single night. We also learned that there are no days off. Everybody is competitive and there’s a top-to-bottom in standings only because every team is talented.
“We learned that we have to have more depth and we’ve got to kind of change the way we do things and, lastly, I’ve got to be a better coach and I feel like we’re working on those every single day.”
Up front, Turner said her 2023 edition still may not be, in her words, “big, fast and stronger as we need to be.” Last year, an area where the Racers seemed to have their worst moments were against teams that featured lots of size on the inside (eventual Valley Tournament champion Drake and especially Northern Iowa were the biggest problems in this area).
That is understandable because, until being thrust into The Valley last season, Turner constantly said the roster was being designed to compete in the Racers’ former home, the Ohio Valley Conference. However, while the Racers may not still possess the size they really need to go toe-to-toe down low, Turner said the pieces that have been added may allow Murray State t outmaneuver the opposition this season.
“We have a great group with lots of talent and we’ve got some size and athleticism in our transfers (including one from the Big East and another from the mighty Big Ten). But we’re going to go into it with the understanding that it’s a grind,” she said. “The coaching talent in this league and the depth of the great teams is not going away, so we have to be able to match that and we’re going to work hard to do that on a daily basis.’
Helping enhance the education of the current players is the addition of assistant coach Brittney Patrick, who was a standout guard at Valley member Southern Illinois and comes to Murray after spending two years as a graduate manager at Big Ten power Indiana. The Hoosiers earned a No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
“First of all, the understanding of what it takes to play at a high level in the Missouri Valley Conference is an important thing to us, especially with us being new and our players still totally not understanding that,” Turner said of the decision to add Patrick to the coaching staff. “But her two years at Indiana, that experience, especially being a number one seed (this past season), you can’t imagine all of the things I’ve learned from just picking her brain. I don’t know how (IU Head Coach Teri Moren) does those things, but it’s a championship program and they have great energy and a great attitude that’s contagious.
“(Patrick) is just a winner and you want to surround yourself with as many winners as possible.”
Speaking of winners, forward Katelyn Young defines that term, having earned an All-Valley First Team honor for the Racers last season. She also had the attention of a lot of other programs at the end of last season and some scuttlebutt indicated that Young might leave Murray.
Well, Young stayed, and Turner said last week that she was confident that this would happen.
“She’s going to be a senior, eligibility wise, but we never doubted that she would be back for her senior year,” she said, adding more good news for Racer Nation. “She’s already committed to (an extra year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), so we’ll have her two more. Obviously, we’re thrilled with that loyalty and to see that relationships and things that truly matter to myself and our program really have come to the forefront because a player like her would’ve had all kinds of options and all kinds of opportunities.
“That’s just who she is and who her family is and we’ll try to keep her as long as we can … and try to find her another year out there, if it is possible.”
