MURRAY — As one of the most improved players in all of NCAA D-I men’s basketball, Murray State guard Justice Hill continued his rise by earning his first Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week Award for the period of Jan. 10-16. The weekly award comes from a vote of the athletics communications directors in the OVC.
Hill, out of Little Rock, Arkansas, helped the Racers win 82-60 at Belmont on Saturday when he posted a career-high 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting from field including 8-of-11 from the 3-point line. When he added 8-of-11 from the free throw line, it marked the highest scoring game in the 2021-22 OVC season. Hill’s first half at Belmont was amazing as he hit 6-of-6 from the 3-point line and had 25 points. With 10:39 left in the game, he became just the seventh Racer to hit eight or more threes in a game.
With MSU wins over Tennessee State and Belmont, Hill averaged 21 points for the week on 13-of-31 shooting from the field for 42% and 8-of-16 from the 3-point line for 50%. He was 8-of-11 from the free throw line for 73%. Hill also dished out 10 assists.
