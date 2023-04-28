MURRAY — Murray State’s softball team apparently is a big believer in the idea “what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.”
Since entering the Missouri Valley Conference part of their schedule this season, the Racers have won 15 of their 21 games. However, take away a three-game sweep to Valley leader Northern Iowa on opening weekend, that record becomes even more impressive, 15-3.
There are also two quite interesting parts to all of this. Of those 15 wins, seven have come by one run — three alone against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, including Wednesday’s 1-0 walk-off victory on a Gracie Osbron solo home run in Murray.
Also included are five wins in extra innings, as well as two extra-innings losses. One of those was a14-inning affair at Drake.
“And we almost went into extras again (Wednesday),” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson of the win over Belmont. That came after the Racers had beaten Belmont, 3-2 in nine innings at Murray and 1-0 in 10 innings at Nashville earlier in the year. “We’ll take it. I don’t know why (the players) do that to us.”
However, something Osbron said after her game-winning bomb flew over the right-center-field fence Wednesday afternoon has to make Racer fans feel comfortable about their team’s chances as the postseason beckons. She indicated that tight games are not something she and her teammates fear.
“It makes us sweat and that helps us win ballgames later on down the road, and we tend to do that a lot. But that’s OK,” Osbron said, seeming to come to the conclusion that, with Belmont especially, having to work extra hard for a win is just normal.
“It’s always going to come down to that, regardless. We knew we had to just stay in the game and play some good defense and move on.”
Amundson admitted this week that, even though the Racers still are within striking range to catch UNI for the Valley lead, this is becoming more and more unlikely. With the Panthers’ win over in-state rival Drake Wednesday night, they hold a five-game lead over third-place Murray State as this weekend’s play begins today.
While UNI entertains conference bottom dweller Valparaiso, Murray State heads to Carbondale, Illinois to face traditionally-strong Southern Illinois, currently fourth in The Valley standings. It was last season that the Racers and Salukis’ only meeting in Murray went into the eighth inning before the game was called because of rain, tied at 6-6.
