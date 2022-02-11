MOREHEAD — Murray State’s men’s basketball team knew that it would receive its opponents’ best shots when they received the No. 23 spot in the weekly Associated Press national poll.
They almost were knocked out Thursday night in Nashville, when Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State hit them with a big early punch that resulted in a 13-point lead. However, the great teams respond to such a challenge and, inside a hostile Gentry Arena, the Racers not only rose from the canvas but won the fight.
Forward KJ Williams scored 31 of his career-high 39 points in the pivotal second half as Murray State erased a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Tigers, 73-62. That win moved the Racers to 23-2, leaving them as the winningest team in Division 1 men’s basketball this season, one game ahead of current No. 1-ranked Auburn. It also kept them perfect in OVC play at 13-0.
And all that probably did was intensify the hostility that will be waiting for Murray State Saturday afternoon in Morehead. That is when the Racers meet defending OVC Tournament champion Morehead State in a 3 p.m. tipoff at Johnson Arena in a rematch of the two teams’ game two weeks ago in Murray, won by the Racers, 77-66.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, who will face a team in Morehead (19-7, 11-2 OVC) that was in another part of Nashville Thursday night, playing OVC power Belmont in a game that went down to the wire before Eagles fell by a 48-47 final score.
“We’re a little beat up right now, so we’ve got to get the guys back to the hotel and into treatment, but we’ll be ready to roll Saturday. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Morehead Head Coach Preston Spradlin) and what he’s done at Morehead State and we’ve talked about it a lot, how they present problems for us.”
It starts with 6-10 center Johni Broome, who has had double-doubles in scoring and rebounding in 18 of the Eagles’ 26 games. He also ranks first in rebounds (10.7 per game) and blocked shots (3.7). He is joined by a solid group of guards, all of whom can shoot the 3-point jumper with guards Tray Hollowell and Skyelar Potter both averaging about 11 points a game.
However, the staple of this team is defense, as was shown in the loss to Belmont Thursday. In that loss, Morehead (which allows an average of only 63.38 points a game) limited the usually hot-shooting Bruins to only 31% from the field and 17% from 3-point range.
That is why Murray State’s win over the Eagles came in what could be considered surprising fashion. The Racers hit their last eight shots from the field as they broke open a 48-48 game in the final minutes by outscoring the Eagles, 29-18.
“We all know what a great game the first matchup was and I would expect the same on Saturday,” McMahon said.
However, the Racers are heading to Morehead having passed a tough test. TSU is one of the most talented teams in the OVC and it decided to incorporate physicality with that as well on Thursday. It worked early as the Tigers were stronger inside and took the fight to the Racers, who had basically paralyzed the Tigers in the first meeting at Murray when they limited them to only two assists and 16 turnovers in a lopsided win.
“It’s going to be like this, though,” McMahon said of how the Racers having the No. 23 ranking is going to up opponents’ level of intensity. “I’ve been blessed here. We’ve had some elite teams and you don’t just steamroll everybody and win every game by 40 points.”
Like Morehead, defense has been a trademark of the Racers this season and it, along with Williams’ play in the second half, was the big reason for the Racers’ resurgence. Murray State held TSU to 11-of-27 shooting in the second half and only 2-of-11 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Williams’ dazzling performance spearheaded a second half in which the Racers’ own offense hit 16-of-29 shots (55.2%) from the field and 4-of-8 from deep with two of those coming from Williams.
However, while Williams’ huge performance received most of the attention, McMahon said that this was a true team effort.
“It’s the beauty of having an unselfish team, and good players,” he said of how others delivered strong screens that produced better shooting opportunities in the second half, and not just for Williams. “In the first half, I think we were doing too much stuff off the dribble and, as we were able to start reversing the ball more, we did a much better job of screening and we were able to shift their defense in order to get higher-quality shots. I was really pleased with our execution.
“You know, this is the fourth game where we’ve come back from double digits this year to win. We did it at Memphis (coming from down 14 points at halftime to win by two). We did it against James Madison (down 12 early and won by that amount in Naples, Florida) and Chattanooga (in Murray). Now, we’ve done it tonight and I think that really speaks to the character of this team.”
Other signs of Murray State’s character were found in the rebounding numbers. TSU won the first half but the Racers won the second half and ended with a 35-30 edge overall that included a 15-9 win in second-chance points as forward DJ Burns (nine points) had five offensive boards in a game he ended with eight overall.
Guard Justice Hill ended with nine points, all in the second half, and added five assists and two steals. Guard Tevin Brown only had seven points, but he found success in other places with seven rebounds and five assists. And the improvement at the all-important foul line continued Thursday for the Racers as they ended 13-of-17 for 76.5%.
Murray State and Morehead are set for a 3 p.m. tipoff Saturday. The game can be heard on the flagship station for Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the call with color man and former Racer assistant Kenny Roth. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.