MURRAY — Days after pulling one of the most memorable comebacks for a Murray State baseball team in recent memory, the Racers will look to continue their winning ways this weekend as they return to Missouri Valley Conference play.

On Tuesday, Murray State (12-13, 1-2 in Valley play) gained a split in this year’s Popeyes Battle of the Border series with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member and arch rival, Austin Peay, in dramatic fashion. The Racers exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 7-5 deficit and turn it into a 12-6 win that left the crowd in Clarksville, Tennessee stunned. 

