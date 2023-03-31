MURRAY — Days after pulling one of the most memorable comebacks for a Murray State baseball team in recent memory, the Racers will look to continue their winning ways this weekend as they return to Missouri Valley Conference play.
On Tuesday, Murray State (12-13, 1-2 in Valley play) gained a split in this year’s Popeyes Battle of the Border series with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member and arch rival, Austin Peay, in dramatic fashion. The Racers exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 7-5 deficit and turn it into a 12-6 win that left the crowd in Clarksville, Tennessee stunned.
Even more surprising, along with satisfying for the Racer fans in attendance, was that the win came in a fashion Murray State has seen done to it many times. Home runs fueled the surge as the Racers scored five of their runs via the long ball. First, it was Drew Vogel leaving the park with a three-run bomb, then Logan Bland followed that with his second two-run homer of the game.
This came after the Governors had used a fast start in running away to an easy 10-3 win last week in Murray that included a play in which a Peay runner scored by literally leaping over the Racers catcher at the plate. Murray State then dropped two of three contests in its first-ever Valley series with a tough Bradley squad at Johnny Reagan Field, though it did salvage the last game of that set with a 10-run-rule win over the Braves.
Now, the Racers look to keep the momentum rolling as they head to northwestern Indiana for a three-game series this weekend with Valparaiso. Originally, play was to have started today but, with poor weather forecast, the decision was made to play a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday.
Valpo enters this weekend 8-10 on the season overall and 0-3 in Valley play. The Beacons were swept by Indiana State in their inaugural Valley series last weekend in Terre Haute.
All of the action can be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.