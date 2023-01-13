MURRAY — As Murray State was having a seemingly-easy win slip through its fingers Tuesday night at Cedar Falls, Iowa, about five hours away, in Chicago, something was happening that now has the Racers’ full attention.
Only a few days after the Racers were hammered by Drake in Des Moines to open their inaugural Iowa swing through the Missouri Valley Conference, Drake, the preseason Valley favorite, was finding itself in a dog fight on the road. The Bulldogs did, in fact, emerge victorious against Illinois-Chicago, but had to force overtime to do it and, with UIC, a fellow Valley newcomer, coming to Murray Saturday (3 p.m. at the CFS Center), Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm said this is one more reminder of the degree of difficulty the Valley poses.
“That’s just part of it,” Prohm said after his own team watched a nine-point lead with less than eight minutes left against Northern Iowa become a disappointing 69-62 loss that dropped the Racers to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in Valley play.
“Now, you’ve got to go home. Now, you’ve got to regroup and get ready for Illinois-Chicago. This next game is probably the most important one of the year so far, so we’ve got to have a great prep, take care of our home court and stay in the mix to be in the top half of this league.”
Prohm, who had a great view of The Valley during a six-year sting at Big 12 power Iowa State, has referred to Murray State’s new conference home as “unforgiving.” That appears to be accurate as every team has at least one loss after previously-undefeated Indiana State was beaten by Southern Illinois Wednesday in Terre Haute.
Murray State sits in a tie for third with Drake and Missouri State,while Indiana State is still in first at 6-1. UIC is second-to-last at 1-6, but, as Tuesday night showed, is more than capable of causing problems.
To stay with The Valley leaders, the Racers will have to contend with the Flames’ top scorer, 6-5 guard Jace Carter (15,2 ppg), as well as 6-8 guard Toby Okani (12.6 ppg) and 6-1 guard Tre Anderson (11.1 ppg). There were a couple of good signs for Murray State Tuesday as guard Rob Perry and forward Jamari Smith had their best games in a while as Perry had 22 points and Smith 16.
Saturday’s game will also feature the jersey-retirement ceremony for former Racer guard and current Phoenix Sun Cameron Payne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.