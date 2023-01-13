MURRAY — As Murray State was having a seemingly-easy win slip through its fingers Tuesday night at Cedar Falls, Iowa, about five hours away, in Chicago, something was happening that now has the Racers’ full attention.

Only a few days after the Racers were hammered by Drake in Des Moines to open their inaugural Iowa swing through the Missouri Valley Conference, Drake, the preseason Valley favorite, was finding itself in a dog fight on the road. The Bulldogs did, in fact, emerge victorious against Illinois-Chicago, but had to force overtime to do it and, with UIC, a fellow Valley newcomer, coming to Murray Saturday (3 p.m. at the CFS Center), Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm said this is one  more reminder of the degree of difficulty the Valley poses.