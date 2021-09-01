CINCINNATI — Murray State women’s soccer suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Xavier University Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Racers were led offensively by junior midfielder Lauren Payne, who scored Murray State’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Chloe Barnthouse had two shots on goal for the day with Lilly Strader and Hailey Cole each having a shot on goal.

Defensively, goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had seven saves and allowed just two Musketeer goals on 22 shots.

Murray State’s next game will be at 7 p.m.  Friday at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida. 