CINCINNATI — Murray State women’s soccer suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Xavier University Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Racers were led offensively by junior midfielder Lauren Payne, who scored Murray State’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Chloe Barnthouse had two shots on goal for the day with Lilly Strader and Hailey Cole each having a shot on goal.
Defensively, goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had seven saves and allowed just two Musketeer goals on 22 shots.
Murray State’s next game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida. n
