EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Murray State’s run in the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament did not end the way it wanted.
A frustrating 68-62 loss to Tennessee Tech in which Murray State watched a fourth-quarter slip away was hardly the way the Racers wanted to start their off season. However, as the team waits to see if it will get a chance to participate in postseason play, the Racers already know that this season has been a success on several fronts.
For starters, Murray State fielded the OVC’s Player of the Year, sophomore forward Katelyn Young, who had two outstanding games in Evansville. As for the season itself, the Racers have won the most number of games (22) for a Murray State team since 2009.
However, hearing Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner talk last week, she said this is a program thinking bigger things for the future.
“(Her players) are not satisfied, not only when it comes to this week, but we want to take this to the next level,” Turner said after her team’s 84-76 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville last Thursday. “We’re down the hall from a championship program every single day and that’s what we want. We want to be that and emulate that.”
That program “down the hall” is the Murray State men’s team that went on to win the school’s 18th OVC Tournament title on Saturday. This year’s team has won 30 game, sports a national top-20 ranking and won the program’s 27th OVC regular-season title by becoming the only team to run the conference table by winning 18 games.
To get to that point, the women’s program needs high-caliber players. Young is in a great place to start as she scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over SIUE and scored 22 points and had 10 boards in the loss to Tech.
Then, there is classmate forward Hannah McKay, who was an All-OVC Second Team selection this season and also played well in Evansville, scoring 21 points and adding 10 boards against SIUE.
“That goes back to two years’ worth of recruiting,” Turner said of how both Young and McKay came to Murray. “We knew this class was going to be special. But, with all of the trips to Oakwood, Illinois (Young’s hometown) and the trips to Owensboro (for McKay), we knew these two could be special because they were exactly what each other needed. You need that physical inside player and you also need that kid that can shoot it and put the ball on the floor.
“I also knew we had to have both of them and the crazy thing to all of this is they committed to us on the same day. It was at different times and in different ways, but I knew the program was going to change at that point.”
Both forwards will figure heavily into the Racers’ transition to the Missouri Valley Conference, starting next year. Meanwhile, Young said she will fondly remember her last season in the OVC.
“Being Player of the Year is great. I couldn’t do this without my teammates getting the ball to me,” said Young, who is averaging 20.4 points and 8.2 rebounds (both tops in the conference). “It just feels great that this happened.”
“I think she got better between her freshman and sophomore years and that doesn’t happen often,” Turner said. “A lot of times you hear about a sophomore slump? There wasn’t a sophomore slump with her.”
This season marked the second time in a row for a Turner team to win at least a game in the OVC Tournament. Along with that, Young and senior point guard Macey Turley earned All-OVC First Team honors, while McKay and senior guard Alexis Burpo were named to the Second Team.
“For us to have four players named all-conference is really a big feat for Murray State women’s basketball,” Turner said. “I’m just really proud of all of them (about how they have played), but I’m more proud of the young women they are.”
