MURRAY— Murray State baseball is set to travel to Florence, Alabama for a matchup today with North Alabama. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Racers and Lions will meet with MSU taking two of the last three matchups.
Scouting Report
UNA enters the contest at 5-9 overall with their most recent matchup coming in a series loss to Tennessee Tech over the weekend. Andrew Knight leads the Lions, starting 12 games with a .316 batting average to go with four doubles and nine RBIs.
MSU Weekly Notes
The Racers pitching staff was electric through the week, racking up 36 strikeouts across 32.0 innings pitched, including a 15-strikeout performance against SEC foe Kentucky. Four different pitchers earned at least five strikeouts and a sub-3.00 ERA for the week. The Murray State arms allowed just six walks throughout the span while allowing an opponent batting average of just .203.
Ethan Lyke impressed against Kentucky in his second career outing going 5.0 innings pitched while allowing just two earned runs and striking out nine Wildcat hitters. Lyke has earned a 2.45 ERA in his initial campaign while striking out 14 in 11.0 innings pitched
