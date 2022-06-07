MURRAY — The Murray State University Board of Regents approved a contract extension last week for Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson that will keep her in place at the helm of the Racers through June 30, 2025, and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Adam Kiesler that will take him through 2026.
In her 10th season, Amundson guided Murray State to its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships, followed by the program’s first NCAA regional appearance. In 2022, the Racers won 40 games, the most in program history. The Racers also won the most conference games (21) and home games (18) in program history.
Following the regular season, a program-record seven Racers earned All-OVC accolades, while two earned All-Region honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. In addition, Hannah James was named OVC Pitcher of the Year and Amundson Coach of the Year.
During her tenure as the Racers’ head coach, Amundson has coached two OVC Players of the Year, an OVC Pitcher of the Year, 31 All-OVC selections, including 12 first team honorees, and has had 15 players named to the OVC All-Newcomer team. She has also coached one NFCA All-American and four CoSIDA Academic All-America selections.
Kiesler, who just completed his fifth season as head coach (12th overall at Murray State), has guided the Racer program to huge accomplishments.
After winning the 2022 OVC Indoor Championship in February at Birmingham, Murray State’s first since 1992, Kiesler’s Racers won the OVC Outdoor Championship at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track. The 2022 outdoor championship comes on the heels of winning the OVC outdoor title in 2019. Kielser was named OVC Coach of the Year after all three championships (2019 Outdoors, 2022 Indoors & 2022 Outdoors).
In the OVC indoor event, the Racers won four titles with Rachel Hagans taking the long jump and 60-meter dash events, while Jenna Pauly won the high jump and Dani Wright won the mile. Murray State had 10 additional finishes of second or third place and 22 instances of student-athletes setting personal indoor records. Kiesler’s OVC Coach of the Year honor was the first at Murray State since Coach Stan Narewski in 1992. Murray State’s four OVC indoor championships have come in 1989, 1990, 1992 and 2022.
At the OVC outdoor championship, the Racers pushed to the team title on the strength of five event championships, including Hagans (long jump & 100), Pauly (heptathlon) and Amirr Evans (800). The Racers also won the 4x100 relay championship with a team of Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, Jakayla McSwain and Hagans. The Racers had 15 finishes of second or third place and set 32 outdoor PR’s, with Hagans setting the OVC Championship long jump record. Kiesler became the first Racer winner of the OVC Outdoor Coach of the Year award since Jenny Severns in 2013.
Hagans, Kiesler’s second student-athlete to qualify for the NCAA Finals, is set to compete in the long jump on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. In 2012, as an assistant coach, Kiesler guided Alexis Love to the NCAA Finals in the 100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.