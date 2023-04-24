Amundson 300

Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson (far right) poses with her players and coaching staff Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute, Indiana after the Racers defeated Missouri Valley Conference opponent Indiana State, 3-0, to give Amundson her 300th career coaching win.

 Photo provided

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.  — In assessing her 300th college softball coaching win on Sunday, Murray State’s Kara Amundson immediately noted that this was an accomplishment of many.

Come to think of it, that is how her team emerged with a huge series win this past weekend at tough Missouri Valley Conference opponent Indiana State. Win No. 300 came Saturday by a 3-0 score, while the Racers got No. 301 for Amundson in dramatic fashion, 4-3, on Sunday. 

