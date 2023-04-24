TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — In assessing her 300th college softball coaching win on Sunday, Murray State’s Kara Amundson immediately noted that this was an accomplishment of many.
Come to think of it, that is how her team emerged with a huge series win this past weekend at tough Missouri Valley Conference opponent Indiana State. Win No. 300 came Saturday by a 3-0 score, while the Racers got No. 301 for Amundson in dramatic fashion, 4-3, on Sunday.
“I literally couldn’t have done this without my coaches and players over the years,” Amundson said Sunday afternoon as the Racers (now 30-16, 14-6 in The Valley) headed home to Murray after recovering from a 1-0 loss Friday in 12 innings to win the next two games with the Sycamores (23-23, 11-9). “I have to mention (assistant) Ashley Gilland, who’s been with me for all 300, as well as (pitching coach) Zach Parsons. And then, there are all of the kids we’ve had come through here, and I’ve just been receiving tons of text messages from so many of them. They’ve all been a huge part of all of this.
“Honestly, I don’t think (the players) did know I was at 300. Then, I think they started learning about it and it was like, ‘This is 300? Awwwwww ..’ So they went out and got a bunch of balloons (with help from Racer Athletics communications graduate assistant Adit Wratsangka) and it was really nice.”
What was most nice for Amundson was how the Racers were able to bounce back after Friday’s frustrating loss in which they outhit Indiana State, 11-6, yet did not score. Interestingly, Murray State won the next two games despite getting outhit itself, including scoring three runs on only two hits Saturday.
Catcher Taylor Jackson’s two-run double in the first inning was one of those hits. Gracie Osbron’s RBI single in the fifth was the other as the Racers used four walks to put runners on base ahead of those hits.
Jackson had the big blow on Sunday, a three-run home run in the four-run third inning. That put the Racers up 4-1 but the road to victory would have land mines to avoid in the later innings.
Indiana State scored twice in the sixth on a two-run tater from Cassie Thomerson, who was a problem all weekend for the Racers (she had the RBI single that ended Friday’s game). And it was Thomerson in the batter’s box with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
However, Murray State pitcher Hannah James, one of the best to occupy the circle at Murray State, took the role of closer and slammed the door, striking out Thomerson for the last of three straight outs to end the game, the final two by way of the K.
“That’s just Hannah James doing Hannah James things,” Amundson said.
“But this was a great win. I saw somewhere where, in the game of softball, the team that scores first wins most of the time (Indiana State led 1-0 in the third inning). So we went down early and re-took the lead and that was big.”
The win also kept the Racers within striking range of first-place Northern Iowa in The Valley race. By winning two of the three games in Terre Haute, the Racers moved into a tie with Illinois State for third place, five games behind the Panthers, who are at 17-1 in league play.
