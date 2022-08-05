MURRAY — Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson, announced Thursday the promotion of Zack Parsons to assistant coach. Parsons has spent two years as a pitching coach for the Racers.
Parsons joined the softball coaching staff as a graduate assistant in August 2020, serving as the primary pitching coach for the program.
“As soon as he got here, he started making an impact. He has pitched his whole life and that is something that he is passionate about and very good at,” Amundson said. “The numbers over the last couple of years from our pitching staff speaks for itself and he has been a huge role player in the group. I am proud to be able to transition him from graduate assistant and he deserves that acknowledgement.”
Parsons guided pitchers Hannah James and Jenna Verber into a historic 2022 season. James finished the season third in the nation at strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.36) and Veber finished second in the nation in walks allowed/seven innings (0.60). The Racers won their first Ohio Valley Conference title, in large part, to the performance of James and Veber.
“He has a background in counseling so he does a really great job in building relationships,” Amundson said. “We take pride in that we acknowledge the person before the players and he is in line with that.”
• Coached the Racer pitchers to set a new program record of 1.65 ERA in 2022.
• Under his guidance, the Racers posted a program-best .203 opponent batting average in 2022.
• Racer pitchers set a new program allowed just 1.35 walks/seven innings and most strikeouts/seven innings with 6.48 in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.