MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team probably made Thursday night’s highly-anticipated opener in Missouri Valley Conference play tougher than it should have been.
The Racers led by as many as 10 points in the second against long-time Valley member Illinois State but watched the Redbirds send a raucous crowd at the CFSB Center on a wild emotional ride by sending the game to overtime and taking the lead early in the extra session. However, a huge follow score from forward Kenny White Jr. and an even bigger 3-pointer from guard Rob Perry, one of the 12 players who came to Murray through the Transfer Portal in the off season, enabled the Racers to send their White-Out crowd home happy with a hard-fought 70-67 win.
“Man! It was an incredible crowd tonight. I could really feel the energy, and that’s a reason I came here ,” Perry said of the fans who willed the Racers to victory the way they have for so many other teams over the years. “I think it’ll get bigger as we go on.”
Perry’s last bucket of the night, a critical 3-pointer with less than 1:30 left in overtime, gave the Racers (4-3) a 68-64 lead, but as had been the case throughout the second half, the Redbirds (2-6) would not surrender.
After the Racers missed two free throws after forcing a shot-clock-violation turnover after Perry’s trey, Illinois State guard Seneca Knight, who was a big problem for Murray State the entire second half, scored the same way he had the last several minutes. He simply muscled his way into the lane, scored on a short shot and was fouled. He hit the free throw to convert the conventional three-point play and pull the Redbirds within only one point with 33.2 seconds left the extra session.
Then, the Racers were unable to successfully inbounds the ball from their own baseline, giving the Redbirds, who had sent the game to overtime on a clutch bomb from forward Liam McChesney in the waning seconds of regulation, a chance to win the game. However, the Racer defense was able to force Knight into an awkward shot as he, once again, drove hard into the lane with Perry hustling to claim the rebound.
Perry was fouled and hit two free throws, matching Knight for game-high honors with 20 points, at the other end to restore a three-point lead that withstood a last-second attempt at another game-tying bomb for the Redbirds.
“Well, it was a conference game ... and you’ve got to win your home games,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, who said his team created very makable shot opportunities, particularly from long range (Murray State started the game 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, but finished 8-of-26 for 30%). He also said that several of those attempts came in very pivotal points where, if they had gone through the net, would have made a comeback very difficult for the Redbirds.
Instead, the game became what Prohm has discussed throughout the pre-Valley season, a 50/50 game.
“We’re not going to have anymore what I’d call 90/10 games, not in a top-10 league,” he said, then turning his attention to the fact that Thursday’s win not only starts the Racers 1-0 in Valley play, but it came after two very tough losses.
“We learned from (a last-second loss to Massachusetts in the Myrtle Beach Invitational last month after squandering a late 10-point lead) and the (UT Chattanooga game on Saturday as it led much of the way before the host team got hot from three range and came from behind to win). We taught (the players) from that and those were some very tough losses.
“But now, we’ve gotten a tough win.”
Forward Jamari Smith had16 for Murray State, while guard JaCobi Wood had 12 and White 11. Forward Kendall Lewis and Malachi Poindexter both had 13 points for Illinois State, while McChesney had 11.
