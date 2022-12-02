MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team probably made Thursday night’s highly-anticipated opener in Missouri Valley Conference play tougher than it should have been.

The Racers led by as many as 10 points in the second against long-time Valley member Illinois State but watched the Redbirds send a raucous crowd at the CFSB Center on a wild emotional ride by sending the game to overtime and taking the lead early in the extra session. However, a huge follow score from forward Kenny White Jr. and an even bigger 3-pointer from guard Rob Perry, one of the 12 players who came to Murray through the Transfer Portal in the off season, enabled the Racers to send their White-Out crowd home happy with a hard-fought 70-67 win.