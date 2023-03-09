MURRAY — It is always fun for a postseason basketball tournament matchup to include two teams who split their regular-season games and are pitted in what is known as “the rubber match.”

One probably would think the term came from the sport of boxing, for a match involving two fighters who have each one a previous match in their rivalry. According to the website Reference.com, though, the term was created in the 16th century in regard to the English of lawn bowling. 

