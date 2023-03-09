MURRAY — It is always fun for a postseason basketball tournament matchup to include two teams who split their regular-season games and are pitted in what is known as “the rubber match.”
One probably would think the term came from the sport of boxing, for a match involving two fighters who have each one a previous match in their rivalry. According to the website Reference.com, though, the term was created in the 16th century in regard to the English of lawn bowling.
What does all of this have to do with the high noon showdown on Thursday between newcomers Evansville and Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship in Moline, Illinois? From a definition of the term perspective, well, absolutely nothing.
However, when it comes to two teams who already know each other really well hoping to get a win that will continue one of their seasons, this No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup holds plenty to excite a basketball fan.
“We’ve already played twice and we normally played them most years anyway, so we’re very familiar with each other for sure,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team enters Thursday having had a season that went less than ideal. The Racers are 14-15 after also ending their first season of Valley play 7-13. Evansville is 11-18 overall after finishing 6-14 in Valley play.
The Purple Aces won the first meeting in January at Evansville, 75-67, in what was the third of what became seven straight losses for the Racers after starting conference play 4-2. Ironically, it was the Aces who the Racers hammered, 80-60, about a month later in Murray to end that streak after several of their losses had been by less than 10 points, including a road defeat to eventual Valley regular-season champion Illinois State in which Murray State led by 14 points before the Redbirds came back to win by six points.
“They have size and athleticism in some areas that gives us trouble and it did (in Evansville). When they came here, we controlled the tempo and I thought we played a lot harder, a lot better and we played smart because we were able to get the tempo to where we want it to be.”
In Game 2, the Racers did something else, limit Evansville’s top scoring threat — 6’1” guard/forward Abby Feit — to only 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. At Evansville, she scored 25 points, which seemed to give inspiration to the Aces’ other players.
Forward Celine Dupont comes to mind as the 6’4” forward had 15 points, including a damaging 2-of-2 from 3-point range. In Murray, Dupont was a non-factor, failing to score.
“She’s outstanding,” Turner said of Feit, who has unlimited range from the outside. “She went off (at Evansville). We didn’t do a good job on her.
“Here, we did a better job not only containing her but the other players as well.
“I think our players should have confidence going into this game because they know they can beat them, if we do what we need to do.”
Turner said she senses disappointment within her team as to how its maiden voyage in The Valley went this season and how this team’s record does not accurately show that it is, in fact, a good basketball team. Several of those losses could have been wins, which would have made the record look much more presentable.
One thing Turner knows cannot happen Thursday is a repeat of Saturday in the Racers’ regular-season finale against Illinois-Chicago. Murray State was torched on the glass, especially on the offensive end, where it surrendered 21 points on second chances created by the Flames, three huge ones coming down the stretch as the Racers lost by seven points.
Turner said Thursday’s game is about much more than Xs and Os.
“As much as anything, and I can’t believe that, this late in the season, we’re still talking about this, it’s more about us,” she said, listing off a number of questions she said that her team needs to answer.
“Do you want to extend the season? Do you want to keep playing? How hard are you willing to fight for it? What are you willing to do to keep things going? Whether they go one more game or four more up there, that’s up to us now.”
This is a team that has proven very dangerous at times in The Valley season. During the 4-2 stretch to start the season, it walloped eventual second-place finisher and former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont in Murray before falling by 10 in Nashville in a game that was tied in the fourth quarter.
A Missouri State team that basically mauled the Racers in January in Murray very well may have benefited from a flop that was ruled a charge and cost Racer star forward Katelyn Young a chance at two free throws to win the game in regulation at Springfield, a game the Racers eventually lost in double overtime. That Missouri State team is being considered a threat to win the tournament this week. Then, there was the Illinois State game in Normal. After the Redbirds went from 14 down in the first half to 14 up in the second half, they had to withstand a furious rally that came very close to cutting that lead to a single possession before the Redbirds slipped away with a 79-73 win.
Turner said it comes down to consistency.
“If you look at our Missouri Valley wins, when we’ve won? It’s been by 13 points or more. When we have played well, we’ve won. So we’ve been right there,” she said. “It’s hard to get a gauge with us, though, because we’re so inconsistent. We haven’t shown the ability to play consistent enough to play well for four quarters in a row all year and that’s been our biggest problem.
“The only way you win in this conference, and why you’re successful, is if you find that consistency. You have to bring it every night. Against UIC, yeah, we got beat on the glass, but didn’t make any shots (in a 65-58 loss) and if you only score 58 points in this league? You’re not going to win.
“Our defense has been something I’ve been upset about most of the year, but ultimately it’s been our offense. On nights, we’ve lost, that has been the reason we haven’t won. When you hold a team below 70, you should have a chance to win, but you’re not going to win, if you score less than that yourself.”
Thursday’s game can be heard on WBZB 104.7 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call.
