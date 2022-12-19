Anderson

Murray State guard Quincy Anderson (10) scores two of his tea-high 16 points from the bench Friday night against Austin Peay at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — This is why Quincy Anderson chose to spend a fifth year of college basketball eligibility in Murray, Kentucky.

A standout player at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota State, he played inside an arena that is half the size of Murray State’s CFSB Center. He began hearing about the history Murray State had established upon using the transfer portal to land in western Kentucky, and knew he could be part of it.