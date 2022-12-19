MURRAY — This is why Quincy Anderson chose to spend a fifth year of college basketball eligibility in Murray, Kentucky.
A standout player at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota State, he played inside an arena that is half the size of Murray State’s CFSB Center. He began hearing about the history Murray State had established upon using the transfer portal to land in western Kentucky, and knew he could be part of it.
Friday night, he made his first really big mark, and it happened to come against the one team in the world Racer Nation wants to beat, bitter former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay. Anderson scored eight of the Racers’ last 10 points, including a dagger 3-pointer to beat the shot clock, as Murray State came from behind in the final two minutes to beat the Governors, 68-60.
“I’m here to be part of big moments and to try to carry on the Murray State tradition,” said Anderson, who had his best game scoring-wise since coming to Murray with 16 points.”I think that’s something I strive for but, at the same time, this is new for me too. Just playing here, I’m grateful to have guys that trust me and a coaching staff that trusts me every time I’m on the floor.”
Anderson had his best moments after Peay forward Cameron Copeland put back a missed shot to give the Govs the lead, 60-58, with about 3:30 left. Anderson immediately answered that with a flying putback of his own to tie the game. Then, after a Peay miss, Anderson’s strong drive to the basket resulted in two free throws that gave the Racers the lead for good with about 1:45 left.
However, his best was saved for last as teammate Rob Perry tipped the ball to him with the shot clock set to expire. Anderson took the ball about five steps behind the 3-point line from the left side and launched a high, arching shot that found the bottom of the net for a 65-60 lead with 1:01 left, sending The Bank into hysterics.
However, it is possible that the heroics of Anderson and others late in the game would not have been able to happen had the Racers not flexed their muscles late in the first half. That is when Murray State went on a 5-2 spurt in the final two minutes to only trail 29-27 at halftime after the Govs had led by eight points near the halfway mark of the first half.
What was even bigger is this happened despite the Govs shooting about 50% from the field the entire half.
“I told our staff that, for us to be down two the way we played, and we hadn’t been very good, was huge,” Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm said. “Fortunately, the second half was a lot better on both ends of the floor.”
It appeared the Racers were on the verge of building an insurmountable lead for the first four minutes after halftime. Murray State was able to get better shots — particularly from forward Jamari Smith, who scored eight points out of the gate — and zipped to a 42-32 lead with 15:42 to go. Peay, though, turned the tables over the next several minutes with its outstanding big man — Elijah Hutchins-Everett — owning the paint and smallish but very crafty point guard Carlos Paez making plays all over the court, from steals to 3-pointers.
By the nine-minute mark, Peay had gone ahead, setting the stage for a wonderful exchange in which the teams traded the lead seven times as Racer forward DJ Burns scored five of his 15 points. That toe-to-toe battle ended with Anderson’s final flurry.
Burns added eight rebounds to his worksheet for the night, while Anderson had four, along with an assist and steal. Guard/forward Kenny White Jr. was also big in this one, scoring 15 points but also being credited with six rebounds while he grabbed several important loose balls that did not count as rebounds, particularly on Peay’s offensive end.
“When the shot goes up, I kind of look at it to see where it’s going and try to be there when it’s coming off,” White said. “My coaches were also saying before the game to be active with my hands, especially with a seven-foot wing span and to just be long.”
However, there was a reason Hutchins-Everett was being touted last year by former Racers skipper Matt McMahon as one of the best future big men in the nation. He showed it Friday with a double-double of a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Sean Durogordon had 14 points, while Paez ended with 13 and, despite being the smallest player on the floor, seven rebounds with three on the offensive side, and four steals.
