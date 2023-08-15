MURRAY — At least two parts of the 2023-24 Murray State men’s basketball regular season schedule are known.
It had already been revealed that the Racers and former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Western Kentucky would be renewing acquaintances. Now, another team’s schedule has revealed that the Racers will be one of the teams participating in a tournament in late November.
The schedule of Southern Conference member Appalachian State, in fact, has the Racers as the Mountaineers’ opponent in their second game of the Fort Myers Tip-off in Fort Myers, Florida. According to the Appalachian State athletics website, Murray State is set for a Nov. 22 matchup with the Mountaineers.
And there is a connection between Murray State and Appalachian State as the Boone, North Carolina campus is the alma mater of former Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, who is the only coach in the history of the Murray State program to register two wins in NCAA Tournament games. McMahon was also an assistant to Steve Prohm during his first tenure as Racers skipper (2011-15), which also resulted in an NCAA Tournament game victory.
Prohm, who left Murray after the 2015 season for Big 12 Iowa State, returned to Murray last year and guided the Racers through their maiden campaign in the Missouri Valley Conference. McMahon departed Murray after the 2022 season to lead Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State.
Murray State Athletics announced the resumption of the Western series in mid-2021. The renewal of the series between the Racers and Hilltoppers is a four-year agreement with the first meeting at the CFSB Center in Murray during the 2023-24 season, with the second meeting in Bowling Green at Diddle Arena in the 2024-25 season. The third game is scheduled to take place in Murray in the 2025-26 season with the fourth meeting at WKU in the 2026-27 season.
Murray State and Western were founding members of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1948 and battled in many historic games until the Hilltoppers left the conference in 1982. Since then, the rivalry has continued with 23 meetings, of which the Racers have won 13. The Racers won 93-81 in the last meeting with the ‘Toppers at the CFSB Center in 2014.
