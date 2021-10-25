MURRAY — When persistent rain finally departed Roy Stewart Stadium Saturday before Murray State’s homecoming football game with Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, one had to think it was a positive sign for the host Racers and their fans.
Then the game started and the Racers soon found themselves in a storm. Austin Peay could do nothing wrong and very little went right for the Racers in a 47-6 loss that could be best described as inexplicable, considering that Murray State entered the game coming off a dramatic 32-31 win at Southeast Missouri a week earlier.
SEMO beat Peay by two touchdowns two weeks earlier on the Governors’ home field in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“I thought we practiced well. We practiced really well Tuesday and Wednesday, which are our big work days and where we’re in pads, and we had a lot of energy after the SEMO game. I thought they were locked in mentally,” said Hood, whose team fell to 0-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and dropped to 3-4 overall in the final game between these two teams in conference play. Peay will move to the ASUN Conference next year and will do so having beaten Murray State five straight times.
“Of course, if you can figure out a team, then you need to go to Vegas and place some money on some stuff. They can be loud at the pregame meal and you think they’re not ready and they go out and play great, and they can be loud and you think they’re not ready and they play terrible. Or they can say not a word at the pregame meal and go out and play great or they say not a word and play terrible. You can’t really figure it out. I’ve been doing this for 35 years and there’s no real way to gauge it, but practice-wise, as far as putting in the work? No, there weren’t any issues this week.”
Hood said there was nothing different with the Govs’ offensive setup, except for one glaring change. This was at quarterback as Sheldon Layman took the helm Saturday and, while the schemes and alignments were no different, the results seem to speak for themselves.
With Layman masterfully guiding the Govs’ ran-pass-option attack, they ripped Murray State for 371 yards rushing, with Layman accounting for 81 of those yards. He was also solid through the air, going 16-of-25 for 128 yards and two scores.
Even though Peay’s first drive ended in no points, Layman set the tone with a few good gains on runs. Soon, his running backs, both of whom would end with more than 100 yards on the day, were joining in on the fun.
Peay’s second possession ended with Ahmaad Tanner going 37 yards up the middle for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 6:04 left in the opening quarter. One possession later, his running mate in the backfield, Brian Sneed, found room to the right side and outran the Racer defense to the end zone on a 44-yard run that increased the lead to 12-0 with 4:24 left.
In the second quarter, Layman hit receiver Baniko Harley on a 35-yard TD strike that put the Govs up 19-0. Murray State finally showed a sign of life just before halftime as quarterback DJ Williams, making his second straight start in place of the injured Preston Rice, found tight end Jake Saathoff for a two-yard score in the final minute of the second quarter to trim the lead to 19-6 at halftime.
However, any ideas of a Racer comeback were dashed in a hurry in the third quarter. First, after forcing the Racers to punt on their opening possession, the Govs quickly zipped down the field and, when Tanner finished the drive with a 17-yard scamper with 11:24 left, the lead had grown to 26-6.
Murray State then drove inside the Peay 30 on its next possession, but that drive ended when running back Damonta Witherspoon was stuffed on a fourth-and-short play. Peay’s running attack, already in a strong rhythm, continued to operate efficiently and Tanner would finish the ensuing drive with a two-yard score with 2:52 left to up the lead to 33-6.
Layman would add his second scoring toss early in the final quarter on a six-yard connection with running back Drae McCray and Sneed ended the scoring with a three-yard sweep to the left side after the Racers fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
That Peay scored a lot of points Saturday should have come as no surprise as it entered the game as the top-scoring offense in the OVC. However, it was the defensive performance that was probably the most surprising aspect, as they held Murray State not only to a season-low six points (which is lower than the Racers scored earlier this season against the current No. 2 team in the nation, Cincinnati), but limited them to only 289 total yards.
“They showed us a couple of new pressures but, for the most part, they kept (the alignment) as what we expected from them,” said Murray State center Levi Nesler.
“Austin Peay came to play today and we didn’t play our best. We left a lot of things out there and we didn’t play Racer Football like we normally do.
“We knew they would bring a lot of pressure and we worked on it all week. We just didn’t handle it and they brought it more than we did.”
