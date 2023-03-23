Howell HR

Murray State's Cade Sammons (right) greets teammate Taylor Howell after Howell hit a solo home run Wednesday against Austin Peay at Reagan Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Former Ohio Valley Conference baseball rivals Austin Peay and Murray State renewed acquaintances Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled after a Tuesday rainout.

In this latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border, it was the Governors from Clarksville, Tennessee, now members of the ASUN Conference, getting the best of the Missouri Valley Conference’s Racers, 10-3, at Johnny Reagan Field.

