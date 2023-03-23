MURRAY — Former Ohio Valley Conference baseball rivals Austin Peay and Murray State renewed acquaintances Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled after a Tuesday rainout.
In this latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border, it was the Governors from Clarksville, Tennessee, now members of the ASUN Conference, getting the best of the Missouri Valley Conference’s Racers, 10-3, at Johnny Reagan Field.
Austin Peay (9-12) took quick control of this matchup by hitting the Racers (10-11) with five runs in the first three innings. Murray State tried to keep pace and Taylor Howell’s long solo home run in the bottom of the third gave the Racers hope of a comeback. However, Peay did not relent, scoring five more times between the fourth and sixth frames to put the game away on a day the Govs had 13 hits to the Racers’ six.
The Racers did manage to avoid an early stoppage by preventing anymore Peay runs after the sixth. Peay had led 10-1 and one more run could have brought the 10-run rule into effect.
Murray State then ensured that this game would go the distance by scoring twice in the eighth inning with RBI singles from Drew Vogel and Riley Hawthorne providing the final runs of the game.
