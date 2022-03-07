(TNS) PHOENIX — When the New York Knicks lost in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Julius Randle calmly sat for a postgame interview and talked about a need for the team to show fight. He said they just needed a win to right what has seemed like a sinking ship.
But the fight he was talking about was effort and a defensive mindset, not what he put on display Friday night in an ill-timed tantrum. Randle started a scuffle with Phoenix’s Cam Johnson and was ejected, putting on display how much the Knicks still need him.
They subsequently took a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Johnson wound up banking in a three-pointer from far beyond the arc -- about 30 feet -- off a pass from former Murray State star Cameron Payne at the buzzer as the Suns handed the Knicks a heartbreaking 115-114 loss.
With Randle gone and Johnson scoring 21 of his career-high 38 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks (25-38) suffered their seventh straight loss and 17th in the last 20 games.
Mitchell Robinson tipped in a missed shot by RJ Barrett with 15.6 seconds left to give the Knicks a 113-112 lead, and after Payne missed a driving layup, Alec Burks hit the first of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left. He missed the second, setting the stage for Johnson.
After a missed free throw, Payne was given the ball on a fast break and quickly moved into front court. Then, he found a trailing Johnson with a shovel pass as the clock was winding down. Johnson then launched the shot and it banked in off the glass for the game winner.
Payne had a strong game in his second outing back after missing 16 games with an injury to his right wrist. The feed to Johnson marked his 16th assist of the night to go along with 17 points in his second straight start in place of Chris Paul, who is out with a finger injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.