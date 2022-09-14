Barber

Murray State’s Camille Barber,left, celebrates a big play Sunday against Lindenwood at Cutchin Field.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY —Junior Camille Barber has earned Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday afternoon. 

Barber played a pivotal role on the backline for Murray State in their 3-1 win over Lindenwood.