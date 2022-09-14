MURRAY —Junior Camille Barber has earned Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday afternoon.
Barber played a pivotal role on the backline for Murray State in their 3-1 win over Lindenwood.
The Louisville native made several key clearances and blocks to help the Racers earn their first win of the season and the 200th win in program history. The defender also earned two assists on the week to set up the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Racers. Barber played in 150 minutes on the week across two games for Murray State
The award is the first for Racers soccer as members of the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
Murray State will be back in action on Sunday when they host Oklahoma for a noon kickoff at Cutchin Field.
