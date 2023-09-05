Barnthouse

Murray State's Chloe Barnthouse (16) scored a goal in Sunday's win at UT Martin.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MARTIN, Tenn. —The Murray State women’s soccer team defeated UT Martin on the road Sunday, 2-1, at Skyhawk Soccer Field.

The win improved the Racers to 2-4 on the season and came on the heels of a disappointing loss Thursday at Lindenwood. UTM dropped to 2-3 in a battle of former fellow members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

