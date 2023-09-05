MARTIN, Tenn. —The Murray State women’s soccer team defeated UT Martin on the road Sunday, 2-1, at Skyhawk Soccer Field.
The win improved the Racers to 2-4 on the season and came on the heels of a disappointing loss Thursday at Lindenwood. UTM dropped to 2-3 in a battle of former fellow members of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Chloe Barnthouse netted her 14th-career goal and first of the year in the 11th minute, assisted by Mary Hardy. She beamed her shot with her left foot from the middle, going past the outstretched goalie on the left side of the goal.
Hailey Cole scored her sixth-career goal and third-career game-winner in the 53rd minute on passes from Audrey Henry and Grace Bodker.
The Skyhawks drew closer after Makayla Robinson netted her third goal of the season with just over three minutes left in the match. UT Martin had a chance to draw in the final seconds, but the attacker’s shot missed high as time expired.
The Racers put over half their shots on target, going 8-for-15 in-frame.
Cole led MSU in shots with four, and Barnthouse, Hardy, Saraya Young and Sami Wilson each took two shots. Young, Cole and Barnthouse each put two shots on target.
Jenna Villacres had four of her five saves in the first half and spent the entire match in goal.
Morgan Bodker and Audrey Henry played the full 90 minutes for the sixth-consecutive time. Reagan Tate played 90 minutes for the third time this season.
