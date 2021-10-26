MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team claimed a 1-0 overtime victory over Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon at Cutchin Field.
With the win, Murray State will host the winner of a first-round matchup between Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois this Sunday (Oct. 31) at Cutchin.
After neither side conceded a goal through the first 90 minutes of the match, Chloe Barnthouse took a deep pass from Lauren Payne with just the Austin Peay goalkeeper to beat. Barnthouse was clinical in her finish and would score the golden goal for the Racers in the 95th minute.
The goal was Barnthouse’s fifth on the year to take sole possession as leading goal scorer for the team Murray State had 11 shots on goal in the match.The Racer defense limited the Governor offense to two total shot attempts on the day to collect their third clean sheet on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.