NASHVILLE — When Murray State took its first lead Saturday afternoon in its women’s basketball game against defending Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Belmont, it seemed as if the Racers had a chance to carry that momentum the rest of the way.
However, Belmont responded quickly and in a game where both teams’ offenses struggled at times, it did so by going to the only player who showed consistency with shooting the ball. Forward Madison Bartley began establishing her 6-3 frame on the inside and basically carried he team to victory as she scored 15 of her game-high 29 points after Murray State grabbed its only lead in the third quarter as the Bruins pulled away to a 67-52 win.
“I looked at a lot of their stats after the game and we would’ve taken them before (the game). They had 10 (3-pointers), yes, but the number of shots they had to take to get there and having some of their better players take quite a few shots to get their points, we would’ve taken,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (11-5, 3-2 in OVC) forced many of Belmont’s players (9-5, 5-0 OVC) into poor shooting days, except for Bartley, who was 12-of-16. “When you let one kid just totally dominate you on the inside like Madison Bartley did, it’s going to be tough.”
Basically, Bartley, who had shown a very versatile game early by hitting a pair of 3-pointers, became a post player in the final two quarters. Time after time, she established position on the block and her teammates gave her the ball.
This pattern started after forward Katelyn Young gave Murray State a 37-36 lead after guard Macey Turley’s bomb had given the Racers a 35-34 lead early in the third quarter. A Bartley inside score regained the lead for Belmont and, after guard Destinee Wells’ triple and guard Jamilyn Kinney’s bucket extended the lead to six, it seemed as if the Bruins had regained control for good.
Murray State was not surrendering yet, though. Turley, who led the Racers with 15 points by going 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, hit another bomb, followed by a Young trey that pulled the Racers, who had trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, within one at 44-43. Eventually, Young’s inside score tied the game at 47-47 but a bomb from guard Tuti Jones and a Bartley score gave the Bruins a 52-47 edge as the third quarter ended.
The final 10 minutes belonged to Bartley as she scored 10 of her team’s points, while the Racers’ offense disappeared. Murray State was only 2-of-13 in the fourth quarter, while the Bruins, riding Bartley’s presence on the block, were 6-of-9.
“I just felt like we had to fight hard the whole game just to hang in there and, when we took the lead, that was what we needed to be able to take that next step,” Turner said. “Well, then we make a defensive mistake and they make a big shot, then we turn the ball over, we don’t get a good shot or we miss a shot.
“We’re still not mature enough as a basketball team to be able to withstand runs and to be able to put possessions together, but our biggest problems were on the defensive end of the floor. We didn’t get any stops when we had to and we didn’t execute. We didn’t run our stuff well and I felt like we settled (for tough shots away from the basket) instead of being aggressive. We shot nine free throws in the first half, but only shot two in the second half and you can’t do that against a good basketball team.”
Wells was the only other Bruin to score in double figures with 12 points. Young had 14 points, while forward Hannah McKay had 11 and six rebounds. Turley had five rebounds, while guard Alexis Burpo led the Racers with seven rebounds to go with her eight points.
