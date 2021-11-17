MURRAY — Murray State baseball officially signed three future Racers last week.
Gunnar Bingham (Eddyville), Jacob Barrett (Newburgh, Indiana), and Ethan Lyke (Evansville, Indiana) all signed their National Letters-of-Intent to join the Racers in the fall of 2022.
“We are very excited to welcome these gentlemen into our baseball program. Our staff did a great job in the recruitment process, and we can’t wait for them to get on campus next fall to get to work,” Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka said. “Each one of them checks the boxes for what we are looking for in student-athletes, both on and off the field. Ethan, Jacob and Gunnar are a great start to our 2022 recruiting class.”
Gunnar Bingham, 6-0 infielder, Eddyville
Bingham comes to Murray State from Lyon County High School. During his time with the Lyons, Bingham has been a two-time all-district award winner, while winning two district championships and leading Lyon County to the KHSAA state baseball final four. Bingham also plays basketball for Lyon County.
Jacob Barrett, 6-0 pitcher, Newburgh, Indiana.
A right-hander, Barrett joins the Racers from Castle High School. While playing for the Knights, Barrett received the Jamey Carroll award, named after the former Major League Baseball player, who also played high school baseball at Castle.
Ethan Lyke, 6-0 pitcher, Evansville, Indiana.
Lyke comes to the Racer baseball program from Evansville Central High School. As a member of the Bears, Lyke has been named first team All-SIAC (Southern Indiana Athletic Conference), Courier and Press All-Metro team and was ranked as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in Indiana by Prep Baseball Report. Lyke has compiled a 1.90 ERA and a .189 opponent batting average for his career at Evansville Central.
