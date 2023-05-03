CAPE GIRARDAEU, Mo. — Murray State completed a season baseball sweep of Ohio Valley Conference power Southeast Missouri Tuesday night by beating the Redhawks, 5-0 in Cape Girardeau.
The win moves the Racers, who are in fourth place in their new league — the Missouri Valley Conference — to 25-21, while SEMO falls to 26-19.
Murray State pitching was outstanding in this win, limiting a dangerous SEMO offense to only three hits. Alex Elsing got the win as six different pitchers contributed to the cause.
For that effort to be worth anything, though, the Murray State offense had to do its job and, after being held scoreless, that finally happened in the sixth inning. Dustin Mercer (2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored) put the Racers up 2-0 with a two-run home run and that score stayed intact until the ninth.
There, the Racers put the game away on Parker Estes’ RBI single and Mercer’s two-run single.
