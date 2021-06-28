MURRAY — Murray State women’s Soccer Head Coach Matt Lodge has announced the addition of Peyton Bauman as graduate assistant coach for the 2021 season.
Bauman, who graduated from Missouri in May, was a goalkeeper with the Tigers program from 2017-19 before she medically retired.
“Peyton was an outstanding player at Missouri and I’m excited to have her begin her coaching career with the Racers,” Lodge said. “She is going to do well in taking her knowledge and experiences and share it with our goalkeepers. Peyton’s work ethic and love for the game will resonate with our team.”
Out of Flower Mound, Texas, she was a member of the Tigers’ roster for three seasons (2017-19) for head coach Bryan Blitz. Bauman started 11 games with six wins and 52 saves in more 1,000 minutes in goal. She made a career-high 12 saves against Ole Miss in 2019. Her run with Mssouri was preceded by a Texas All-State career at Marcus High School and the Solar Chelsea club team.
Bauman graduated from Missouri with a degree in health sciences with a minor in business and minor in human development and family studies. She was named to the Southeastern Conference Honor Roll. She will pursue a master’s degree in business administration at Murray State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.