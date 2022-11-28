CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina is on a historic two-game tear.
Clemson is all but out of the College Football Playoff.
And the Gamecocks of Head Coach Shane Beamer, son of former Murray State Head Coach Frank Beamer, after seven long seasons without them, have finally reclaimed those sweet, sweet, year-long bragging rights that come attached to one of college football’s greatest rivalries.
Clemson receiver Antonio Williams fumbled the ball on a punt return with two minutes left and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler hit receiver Antwane Wells Jr. for a first down on the following possession to run out the clock and secure an instant classic 31-30 victory over No. 8 Clemson in Memorial Stadium.
This was the Gamecocks’ first win against the Tigers since 2013, as well as their first time winning back-to-back games against ranked opponents since 2013.
Standing at 8-4 and 4-4 in the SEC after consecutive wins against Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina has also won eight games for the first time since the 2017 season — a stunning turnaround completed mostly on the backs of embattled offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s unit, which was lights out once again on Saturday afternoon.
At 10-2 and 8-0 in the ACC, Clemson will still play in the ACC championship game against North Carolina next week. But the Tigers, already sitting outside the CFP’s top four teams, will almost certainly miss out on the playoff for a second consecutive season under coach Dabo Swinney after six straight appearances (and two national titles) from 2015 to 2020.
