(TNS) Good wins often bring celebration. Great wins take that jubilation to a whole new level.
Great wins over your in-state rival? That calls for some good-natured ribbing.
South Carolina fans, players and staffers had plenty to brag about after Saturday’s 31-30 win over No. 8 Clemson in a game played at Memorial Stadium.
Head coach Shane Beamer,son of former Murray State and Virginia Tech Head Coach Frank Beamer, offered a few memorable social media moments after the game. A Twitter post from Beamer that threw some shade at ESPN was particularly popular among fans.
Beamer — in response to a GamecockCentral Twitter post that showed everyone on ESPN “College GameDay” predicted a Clemson win — simply offered the wave emoji. His tweet had over 15,000 interactions as of Sunday morning.
Moments later, Beamer, who most of his childhood years in Murray, succinctly responded to ESPN host Marty Smith’s query.
“Remember when Shane Beamer got asked about his players giving up,” Smith asked via Twitter, referencing a reporter’s question Sept. 17 after a 48-7 loss to Georgia dropped the Gamecocks to 1-2 on the season.
“I do,” Beamer said in his response to Smith.
Beamer’s official postgame remarks offered praise for Clemson, and for head coach Dabo Swinney in particular.
“That’s a championship-level team that we just beat,” Beamer told reporters. “Tons of respect for him and what he’s about. I told him in that handshake we played our ever-living-you-know-what off because we knew what it would take to beat these guys. I am so, so, so, so, so, so, happy for our fans. I know how important this rivalry is. ... I know how important this game is to so many people in this state.”
