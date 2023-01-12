MURRAY — Anyone who has watched Belmont’s women’s basketball program the past several years knows what to expect.
When the game is on the line, it is the Bruins that usually make all of the big plays. These are the offensive rebounds that result in critical second-chance opportunities that pad leads and grabbing loose balls, either after the opponent has knocked it away from a Bruins ball handler or a Belmont deflection creates an opportunity to secure a turnover. These are the plays that have enabled Belmont to become one of the top programs in the nation.
And those were the plays that Murray State made Wednesday night at the CFSB Center against those very same Bruins in a 64-46 win in the teams’ first Missouri Valley Conference meeting since both left the Ohio Valley Conference a year ago.
“I tell you what ... it was an outstanding performance by our young women,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (bow 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Valley play) also needed this win after being swept on its first-ever Iowa leg of The Valley schedule by Northern Iowa, who Belmont (9-9 overall and also 3-2 in Valley play) beat on Sunday after being drubbed Friday by Drake, who trailed the Racers late in the third quarter Sunday in Des Moines before coming back to win.
“After a disappointing weekend in Iowa, we were really down on ourselves. UNI and Drake? They’re great teams and they beat us but we felt there were some things we left on the floor up there and we really talked this week about competing, just going toe-to-toe with the best teams and proving ourselves.
“We still feel like there are a lot of people out there who doubt this program and whether we’re really ready to compete at the highest level and I think our kids answered that tonight. The energy in the locker room before the game and our focus from start to finish was as good as I’ve seen all year.”
Murray State did not trail a second in this one, jumping to a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter that grew to 34-21 by halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Belmont not only had not gained ground, they had fallen farther behind, 50-34.
Through it all, there had been two constants. First, Belmont was having trouble scoring as its shooting percentage steadily worsened. Where the Bruins hit 41.7% of their shots in the opening quarter, they dropped into the 30s in the second stanza and sank even lower, to the 20s, in the third quarter.
Murray State’s defensive pressure was a big reason as numerous Belmont shots came without a lot of room available to shoot.
‘We had to limit their shots because they’re a good shooting team,” said Racer forward Hannah McKay, who had nine points and was part of a big defensive effort to make the Bruins uncomfortable on offense.
McKay also helped with the other big task of the night — rebounding. All eight of McKay’s boards were on the defensive end as the Racers prevented the Bruins from doing damage on second and third shots. In fact, when all was said and done Wednesday night, Belmont ended with only six second-chance points and, for the second time in a row against Murray State, had been outrebounded, this time by a 35-27 margin.
“That’s just heart,” Turner said, also singling out guard Alexis Burpo, who continues to show signs that she is regaining the form that gave her Second-Team All-OVC status last season, with eight rebounds to go with 10 big points.
“That’s definitely the best game she’s played this year,” Turner said. “We just took care of that tonight and those are the kinds of plays that are the difference between winning and losing, when you play with that type of energy and that type of toughness.”
Murray State only had two players score in double figures Wednesday and, while forward Katelyn Young did not come close to duplicating her incredible production Sunday at Drake, where she smashed her previous career high with 43 points, the three-time Valley Player of the Week was solid with 20 points and five rebounds.
“I think we just had to have the confidence of defending our home court and knowing we can compete,” said Young, adding that the disappointments of Iowa seemed to stoke a fire within the team. “I think we were just hungry for a win.”
If there was one negative in the game for Turner, it was that her team only had two players in double figures. However, with Belmont only shooting 33.3% from the floor, being outrebounded and also having more turnovers — 13 to the Racers’ seven —there was no need to worry Wednesday.
Belmont did not have a single player finish in double figures. That included all-everything guard Destinee Wells, who ended with nine (the last time she was at The Bank, she ended with 27 in a six-point win) and very troublesome forward Madison Bartley, who killed the Racers last year in Nashville with 30 points but was a non-factor Wednesday night with only six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.