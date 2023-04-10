OXFORD, Miss.— Murray State track and field ended the annual Joe Walker Invite, hosted by Southeastern Conference member Mississippi this past weekend with three event champions and a school record.
Highlighting the Racers’ performance was Kayla Bell with her win in the 800 meters Friday in a time of 2:05.32. That not only gave her the win in this highly-competitive event, it also made history by breaking Murray State’s longstanding school record.
The Racers added two more wins Saturday with the 4x100m relay quartet of Faith Bostick, Teliyah James, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Rachel Hagans winning the event with a time of 45.28 seconds.
Bostick also won the 100 dash with a time of 11.64 seconds. That time is good for second so far this season in the Missouri Valley Conference, just behind teammate James.
“The four-by-100-meter relay always sets the tone and I commend those women for executing well and winning the race. We kept the ball rolling from there,” said Racers Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
“Faith Bostick really had a good meet which we are proud of her for”
Murray State featured 17 personal-record and nine season-best performances for the weekend at Ole Miss.
“We are excited about where we are at this point in the season and also excited about where we are going,” said Kiesler.
“Hosting the he dual meet next week will be fun but also highly competitive.”
The Racers are set to host Austin Peay for a Popeyes Battle of the Border dual meet this Friday.
