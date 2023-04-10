Bell 800m

Murray State's Kayla Bell broke the school record this past weekend in the 800-meter dash with her win at the Joe Walker Invite on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss.— Murray State track and field ended the annual Joe Walker Invite, hosted by Southeastern Conference member Mississippi this past weekend with three event champions and a school record. 

Highlighting the Racers’ performance was Kayla Bell with her win in the 800 meters Friday in a time of 2:05.32. That not only gave her the win in this highly-competitive event, it also made history by breaking Murray State’s longstanding school record.

