Bell 400m

Murray State's Kayla Bell was named the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week after a stellar performance last weekend in Louisville.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State’s Kayla Bell has been named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 400-meter dash last weekend at Bellarmine in Louisville, while setting the second-fastest time (54.57 seconds) in program history.

Bell has the fastest 400 time in The Valley so far this season and and is currently 11th in the Southeast Region.

