MURRAY — Murray State’s Kayla Bell has been named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 400-meter dash last weekend at Bellarmine in Louisville, while setting the second-fastest time (54.57 seconds) in program history.
Bell has the fastest 400 time in The Valley so far this season and and is currently 11th in the Southeast Region.
Stephanie Saleem set the program record (52.67 seconds) in 1990.
“For that to be Kayla’s first 400 of the year was awesome!” said Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
In addition, Alyssa Williams also grabbed a Bellarmine event championship in the 60 dash with a time of 7.59 seconds, while Brooke Misukonis was fourth in the pole vault by clearing the 3.80m (12’5.5”) bar.
“The vaulters saw some really good bars, which again will pay off,” said Kiesler. “We saw a lot of small Improvements that will go a long way soon. We look forward to next week and having everyone firing on all cylinders by championship time.”
The Racers are headed to Nashville this weekend for the Music City Indoor Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.