MURRAY — Had Murray State receiver Jacob Bell not been injured in the second game of last season, he would not have the chance to renew acquaintances with the person who brought him to Murray in the first place.
Bell would have exhausted his eligibility, meaning he would not be part of the Racers team that will head to Murfreesboro, Tennessee Saturday night to face former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee, and its offensive coordinator, Mitch Stewart.
It was Stewart that was Murray State’s head coach from 2015-19, and it was Stewart who, before his tenure ended, decided to bring Bell from his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.
“I was fortunate to get that offer,” Bell said this week as he appeared on The Racer Report radio show on FROGGY 103.7. Bell came from a Vero Beach program that was among the Sunshine State’s best, even boasting a 58-game home winning streak. “I verbally committed to (Atlantic Coast Conference representative) Syracuse but I didn’t sign any papers. Then I started kind of taking some wrong turns in high school and there was a point in time that it looked like my college career was over before it began, honestly.”
Stewart and assistant Alex Suber began communicating with Bell, which surprised the Vero Beach product.
“Honestly, I didn’t know anything about Murray State,” Bell said of the Racers. All he knew was that someone wanted him.
“I’m like, ‘Hey! They see something in me!’ So, it was, ‘OK, here we go.’”
Stewart left after the 2019 season but eventually landed with the Blue Raiders and Head Coach Rick Stockstill, who has helped that program achieve great heights since its OVC days. The Blue Raiders are now a member of Conference USA of the FBS, along with another former OVC member, Western Kentucky. Both have been going to bowl games with great frequency with the Blue Raiders having played in 13, winning five. Stockstill has four of those wins.
Stewart arrived in Murfreesboro last year and made an immediate impact. MTSU averaged more than 28 ppg last season but its signature moment came early in the season against a Miami (Fla.) team that was predicted to return to its perch near the top of college football. That talk died quickly and MTSU’s stunning 45-31 win in Miami was a big reason.
The Blue Raiders went on to go 8-5 and upend San Diego State in the Hawai’i Bowl in Honolulu. And now, the Racers, with Bell still with them, are less than two days from meeting Stewart and another former Racer assistant, Mike Polly.
“I’ll definitely go and say something to him,” Bell said of how he believes he will exchange pleasantries with his old Murray State coach before Saturday’s game.
After that, though, Bell said he will be all business as he is looking to make what looks to be his final season in Murray special. Last year ended during the second game against Jacksonville State, one week after he caught a long touchdown pass at Texas Tech.
He has had other good moments for current Head Coach Dean Hood, including a touchdown catch that kept the Racers alive in the OVC title game during the spring 2021 season against Jax State in Murray.
However, he did not have a catch in last week’s loss at Louisville.
“That’s why we play football, though ... to get another chance at Middle Tennessee,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.