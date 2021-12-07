PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Murray State Racers women’s track & field team posted solid performances in their 2021-22 season debut Saturday at the Crimson & Gold Invitational.at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.
“It was great to finally go out and compete in a meet setting. The staff is proud of the way we competed and kept a high level of energy throughout the day. We asked these ladies to do a lot today and they showed up in a big way. We had an event win and a school record. Considering what we are doing in training it’s a great start to what we hope is an amazing season,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kayla Bell ran a school record in the 300 m with her time of 39.34 seconds. JaKayla McSwain and Lucia Herrero-Yanez crossed in 39.95 and 40.20 to put them third and fifth on the All-Time List, respectively.
- Amirr Evans had the Racers’ lone win in the 800 m with her winning time of 2:15.11.
- Rachel Hagans had two huge PRs in the 60m dash (7.57) which puts her fourth All-Time and in the 200m to land ninth (24.85).
- Meghan Fletcher came back after a great showing in the multi to jump 1.67m in the high jump
Murray State returns to action after the New Year at the Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge Jan. 14-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.
