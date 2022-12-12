LOUISVILLE — Murray State teams have made a number of amazing comebacks in men’s basketball road games over the years and it seemed poised to happen again on Saturday at one of the true cathedrals of college basketball, Freedom Hall.

The Racers had trailed host Belllarmine by as many as 18 points in the second half, but went on a 16-0 run over about a four-minute period to cut that lead to only two with less than seven minutes left. However, the Knights are a proud program with lots of history as well, and they dug deep into that heritage to mount a stronger response.