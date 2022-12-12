LOUISVILLE — Murray State teams have made a number of amazing comebacks in men’s basketball road games over the years and it seemed poised to happen again on Saturday at one of the true cathedrals of college basketball, Freedom Hall.
The Racers had trailed host Belllarmine by as many as 18 points in the second half, but went on a 16-0 run over about a four-minute period to cut that lead to only two with less than seven minutes left. However, the Knights are a proud program with lots of history as well, and they dug deep into that heritage to mount a stronger response.
The Knights, who had three losses to college basketball blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and UCLA this season, showed they had learned from those experiences and outscored the Racers by 13 points the rest of the way in a 69-58 win that dropped Murray State to 6-4 on the season, while Bellarmine drew closer to the .500 mark at 5-6.
“We have to understand that, at Murray State, we’ve got a name,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm.”We do and this is a big game for Bellarmine (a powerhouse at the NCAA Division 2 level that moved up to D1 last season and promptly won the ASUN Conference Tournament). Obviously, we’re not going to wow them. They played really good teams close and they won at (another college basketball blue blood) Louisville. They’re very well coached (by longtime Louisville High School and college roundball legend Scott Davenport), but we’ve got to play for 40 minutes if we’re going to be the team we want to be. They just kicked our butt. They kicked my butt. We just weren’t good enough and I didn’t have us ready to come up here for a physical game on the road against a really good team.”
For the vast majority of the game, it was Bellarmine dominating and the biggest reason was because of its ability to do what the Racers could not — penetrate the paint. The Knights’ style of screens and back cuts led to a bushel of easy baskets created off drives from the side.
For the game, Bellarmine owned a 32-16 edge in points in the paint, the majority of those from guards Garrett Tipton (game-high 25 points, going 10-of-14 from the field), Juston Betz (16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field) and Alec Pfriem (13 points from a 4-of-9 day from the field). Tipton and Betz also were a combined 6-of-8 on 3-point shots as each got very good looks all day because of the Knights’ ball movement.
Overall, Bellarmine was not sensational from the field — 23-of-59 (45%) — but that was much better than the Racers, who drifted back into a nasty habit of taking quick shots from 3-point range instead of looking for easier opportunities, at times. Murray State finished the day only 18-of-48 from the field (38%) and an anemic 4-of-18 from 3-point range (22%).
Guard Rob Perry had another good day with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting (50%) overall and hit three bombs. However, he did not have enough help as guard JaCobi Wood was the only other Murray State player scoring in double digits with 11.
No one else scored more than seven points (reserve guard Quincy Anderson) and usually reliable forward Jamari Smith (averaging more than 17 ppg entering Saturday) could only muster five as he could not get into a flow early and became hampered by foul problems late in the game.
“They did a good job of taking away our post. We’ve got to get deeper touches and we’ve got to be able to space the floor a little bit better,” Prohm said.
The Racers’ best stretch in this game came when Prohm called for a trapping full-court press that resulted in four straight turnovers and threatened to turn the game. Three of those were on steals by reserve guard Brian Moore Jr., who was put on the front end of the press.
That took the score from 50-32 to 50-48 in only a matter of minutes as the usually unflappable Knights suddenly could not advance the ball past midcourt. Moore ended with four points with an assist to go with the steals.
“It was good to see him bring that energy and that’s what we need from him,” Prohm said. “That pressure helped us, so, hopefully, we can build off that.”
Interestingly, the Racers actually won three statistical categories Saturday that usually are musts for Bellarmine to win. For starters, Murray State won the free-throw battle (18-of-22 to 15-of-18). The Racers also scored 15 points off turnovers to the Knights’ 13. Finally, the Racers used a 33-31 edge in rebounding to gain a 16-10 advantage on second-chance points.
