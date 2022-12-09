Wood at Valpo

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood drives the ball against Valparaiso defender Darius DeAveiro Sunday at Valparaiso, Indiana.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Anyone familiar with Bellarmine men’s basketball knows that it is potent and a growing program.

It won a national championship and played in several NCAA Tournaments when it was in Division 2. Last year, the Louisville school moved up to Division 1 and did not miss a beat, winning the ASUN Conference Tournament championship, which created a headache as it was still in a mandatory probation period and could not accept a bid to its first NCAA Tournament at the D1 level. 