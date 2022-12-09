MURRAY — Anyone familiar with Bellarmine men’s basketball knows that it is potent and a growing program.
It won a national championship and played in several NCAA Tournaments when it was in Division 2. Last year, the Louisville school moved up to Division 1 and did not miss a beat, winning the ASUN Conference Tournament championship, which created a headache as it was still in a mandatory probation period and could not accept a bid to its first NCAA Tournament at the D1 level.
All of this has happened under the command of the same head coach — Scotty Davenport, a Louisville basketball legend, both at the high school and college levels. And he is sure to have the Knights ready Saturday as they meet a Murray State team on their home court, one of the true basketball havens in America, Freedom Hall.
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. with FROGGY 103.7 beginning its broadcast at 2:30. ESPN+ will have television coverage as well.
“I actually did come down two or three times last year to watch (former Murray State assistant and current Louisiana State Head Coach Matt McMahon’s) team play and one of those was against Bellarmine,” said Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm, who was out of coaching last year after parting ways with Big 12 representative Iowa State.
Prohm said it is easy to remember a team like Bellarmine, who lost to the eventual 31-3 Racers by a score of 78-59 in a game that the Knights led for much of the first half and still only trailed by eight points late in the second half.
“Scott does a tremendous job and this is not a team where you’re real excited to say, ‘Hey! Let’s play this long series with Bellarmine! All of their actions (consisting of lots of screens to free shooters) are tough to follow. They’re a very difficult team to defend. They play with great spacing and great purpose.”
The Knights are only 4-6 entering Saturday but that is deceiving. Three of those losses were to college blue bloods — Duke, UCLA and Kentucky — that are all ranked in the top 20. One of those four wins was against a blue blood — Louisville — who called Freedom Hall its home for many years before moving downtown to the KFC Yum! Center.
Bellarmine’s losses to those teams were by between 17 and 21 points. However, in all of those games, the Knights were still more than competitive in the final 10 minutes, and led UK by four points with 16 minutes left at Rupp Arena in Lexington before falling 60-41.
Prohm said Davenport’s presence explains why the Knights were able to last so long in those games.
“With Coach Davenport, all you need to know is he’s been around Denny Crum and Rick Pitino (both former UofL head coaches for whom Davenport served as an assistant). He’s imbedded in that Louisville area (winning a state championship in 10 successful years at Louisville Ballard High School) and is, pretty much, a legend,” he said.
“From our standpoint, we get to go play in Freedom Hall (ion the Kentucky State Fairgrounds southwest of downtown) and Freedom Hall is just such a historic building. You think of the great games (it hosted NCAA Final Fours in the 1960s, as well as American Basketball Association Championship Series for the Kentucky Colonels) and great players that have played there, and certainly the Louisville teams that used to play there over the years.
“Actually, when I was (at the University of Alabama), we played Kentucky in Freedom Hall back in the day (1998, to be exact) when Kentucky would always play one conference game a year in Louisville. We played them and ended up getting beat, but it was a really good game, so it’s good that we can bring our guys into that historic venue.”
Freedom Hall is where Bellarmine beat former Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State for the ASUN Tournament title. It is also where the Knights have played three times this season, winning all of those games by large margins.
And Prohm said for Racers fans to not be fooled by the Knights’ win/loss percentage so far this season.
“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year,” he said on Monday, one day after his own team started its inaugural season in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference with a 2-0 mark after beating both Illinois State and Valparaiso in overtime.
Bellarmine indeed has firepower, particularly from long range, where the Knights are hitting barely less than 40% of its attempts. However, it has a few players connecting at a much higher clip with 6-8 forward Curt Hopf hitting on 49% of his threes, while 6-3 guard Ben Johnson is hitting 48% from that range. Reserve 6-10 forward Sam DeVault also must be watched as he is connecting on 47% of his trey attempts.
Bellarmine is solid in other areas, shooting 46% from the floor overall and 72.3% from the foul line.
The Racers are coming into the game confident after their back-to-back overtime wins that have them in a three-way tie for first in The Valley with Bradley and surprising Indiana State, who joined that group at 2-0 in conference play Wednesday night with a three-point win at Southern Illinois.
An area where the Racers could have an edge in Louisville is on the glass, where the Knights are being outrebounded by a slim margin this season, whereas the Racers own a slight edge over their opponents. Bellarmine’s 3-point ability will also be tested against a Murray State defense that is only allowing opponents to make a little more than 28% of their attempts from that part of the court.
Guard Rob Perry is coming off a week where he was named Valley Player of the Week after scoring 20 points and 30 points, respectively, in the wins over Illinois State and Valpo.
