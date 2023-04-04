Wells guards Conner

Belmont's Destinee Wells guards Murray State's Cayson Conner this past season in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

NASHVILLE — One of the most dynamic women’s basketball players in the Missouri Valley Conference is heading to the Power 5.

Reports last week say that Belmont point guard Destinee Wells, who earned All-Valley First Team status this season, entered the transfer portal and found a new home very quickly, Southeastern Conference power Tennessee.

