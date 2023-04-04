NASHVILLE — One of the most dynamic women’s basketball players in the Missouri Valley Conference is heading to the Power 5.
Reports last week say that Belmont point guard Destinee Wells, who earned All-Valley First Team status this season, entered the transfer portal and found a new home very quickly, Southeastern Conference power Tennessee.
Before coming to The Valley this season, Wells had been a standout in Ohio Valley Conference play, leading the Bruins to OVC titles in both 2021 and ‘22, earning tournament MVP honors both years. She was instrumental in Belmont’s run to the NCAA Tournament second round last year, which ended with a second-round 70-67 loss to the very Lady Vols program she joined last week.
This past season, Wells led the Bruins to a tie for first place in the Valley regular season and a spot in The Valley title game, where she put on a show, scoring 34 points and hitting eight of her 10 3-point shots in a loss to Drake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.