MURRAY — Murray State missed a chance to snatch third place away from longtime fellow Ohio Valley Conference tennis rival Belmont in their new home, the Missouri Valley Conference, Wednesday afternoon at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts.
However, the Bruins’ 4-3 (matches) win did not come until overcoming a courageous effort from Murray State player Natalie Slezakova, who, at times, seemed unable to move due to the effects of the first heat-filled day the Racers have faced this season. She appeared to be cramping and having issues with her back, frequently pausing to stretch between points.
And Slezakova did finally lose her match to Belmont opponent Meredith Roberts. However, it was not until Slezakova almost pulled one of the more remarkable comebacks imaginable, tying the third set at 5-5 after trailing 5-1 before falling by the score of 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in what became the deciding match for the Bruins.
“When you’re down 5-1, it’s kind of one of those things where you say, ‘Hey! I can relax. I can breathe again and she came back,” said Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano, whose team dropped to 10-9 overall and 4-3 in Valley play. The Racers entered Wednesday a match behind Belmont for third. “She then played a very good five-all game (that she lost after several advantage/deuce points), but that’s tennis, you know?
“You cannot count the opponent out. You must keep playing and that’s what she did. She gave herself a chance to win the match and get us that fourth point, but she’s doing a great job for us.
“It was all from the heat (he said of Slezakova’s health problems during the match). This is the hottest match we’ve played all year and, with this conference, something we’re learning this year is that it changes, as far as indoors to outdoors. One day, you’re indoors, because we play some northern schools, where in the OVC, we’d be outside the whole time and we’d be used to that. Now, it was that way for both teams today and they handled it a little better than we did, and they deserved to win.”
Belmont had to take the hard road to victory on Wednesday after digging an early hole by losing the doubles point. The reprieve for the Bruins is that doubles matches do not count individually, such as in high school, meaning they only had a 1-0 deficit to face, even though they dropped two of the three doubles matches.
Slezakova and partner Emma Honore, along with the team of Annika Pschorr/Sarah Bureau both got wins in their matches for Murray State.
However, Caetano said he noticed something happen early in the singles matches. Bruins players were starting well and this had a domino fact from court to court.
“We allowed them to get the momentum,” he said. “Belmont is a big rival, you know? They always bring energy when they play us, and it was the same way when I played (at Murray State before the university discontinued its men’s program). We weren’t consistent enough the entire match and it costs you sometimes.
“It is so tough when you’re playing from down (like the Racers started doing in singles) like that and everyone feels it. It’s an individual sport, I know, but it’s also a team sport and I felt like we had opportunities to really take control of the match and failed to do that.”
Murray State did get another strong performance from Pschorr in singles as she won easily in straight sets. Caetano was also impressed with the effort of Paola Campigotto, who went three sets and finished her win in style by blanking her opponent in the third set.
“She was huge in that third set after losing the second, so I was happy for her,” Caetano said of Campigotto. “She didn’t play particularly well against (Northern Iowa on Saturday) but she had a huge win for us today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.