Murray State trainer Greg Jocelyn talks to Racer player Natalie Slezakova as he tries to help her endure heat-related medical issues during her match Wednesday afternoon with Belmont's Meredith Roberts at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray. Obviously weakened from the heat, Slezakova fought off her discomfort to erase a 5-1 deficit in her final set before finally falling, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

MURRAY  — Murray State missed a chance to snatch third place away from longtime fellow Ohio Valley Conference tennis rival Belmont in their new home, the Missouri Valley Conference, Wednesday afternoon at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts.

However, the Bruins’ 4-3 (matches) win did not come until overcoming a courageous effort from Murray State player Natalie Slezakova, who, at times, seemed unable to move due to the effects of the first heat-filled day the Racers have faced this season. She appeared to be cramping and having issues with her back, frequently pausing to stretch between points. 

