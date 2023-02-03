NASHVILLE — On a night when a win to break a four-game losing streak seemed available for the taking, Murray State’s women’s basketball team was not able to take advantage of the opportunity.
The Racers simply could not hit shots, ending the night having hit on only 28% of their shots against longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, now a fellow member of the Missouri Valley Conference. On the other end, the host Bruins were able to do enough offensively to go wire-to-wire at the Curb Event Center in a 64-54 win that dropped the Racers to 11-9 overall and 4-7 in Valley play.
“I thought the pace in which we played was better. We got up sixty-six shots and twenty-five threes and the goal was seventy shots and thirty threes and we only turned the ball over eleven times. So there were a lot of things that were better, but it still was not enough,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team actually recovered from a first quarter in which it only hit two of its first 19 shots of the game to not only stay competitive but actually tie the game on two occasions in the second half.
“We didn’t have enough winning plays. We had a couple of shots to take the lead (in the fourth quarter), but we didn’t block out on a missed free throw and we gave them consecutive threes for them to go up nine and that’s what good teams do.”
The Racers seemed to have shaken their offensive cobwebs in the second and third quarters, where they scored 38 points combined to somehow head to the final minute of the third quarter only down four points. However, that is when the Bruins (12-10, 8-3) got a critical 3-pointer from guard Kilyn McGuff at the third-quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 51-44.
Belmont then opened the fourth quarter by missing eight of its first nine shots. The Racers took partial advantage of this by cutting the lead to 51-50 on forward Katelyn Young’s 3-pointer, and they had a chance to take the lead but a missed shot led to a transition bucket for guard Destinee Wells at other end and a 53-50 lead with 4:23 left. That layup marked the Bruins’ first points of the final quarter.
Then, after another Murray State missed shot, McGuff missed two free throws but forward Tessa Miller, who was huge all night (13 points and 15 rebounds) claimed her second offensive board, leading to McGuff’s follow bomb and a 56-50 lead with 3:33 to go. Wells (18 points) then sealed the win with a 3-pointer that bounced on the rim before falling through the basket for a nine-point lead.
“They are a very good basketball team and, on their home court, they don’t lose very often,” said Turner, whose team, despite surrendering Miller’s critical offensive rebound, won the battle of the glass, 45-41, which included a big 18-11 edge on the offensive end.
The only problem was the Racers’ inability to shoot the ball well did not allow them to take full advantage as they ended in a 14-14 tie in second-chance points.
It was also inside the paint where the Bruins strengthened their grip on the game as they outscored the Racers, 30-18. Miller did the damage early, helping the Bruins take as much as an eight-point lead, 16-8, on her inside bucket early in the second stanza.
Then, Miller gave way to 6’3” teammate Madison Bartley, who had 30 points against the Racers a year ago in the teams’ last meeting at Curb. She did not have that many Thursday (19), but she had her way at times, particularly in the third quarter as she scored 12 of her points, six coming on conventional three-point plays.
“I thought they really, really outsized us at times. They got us on the lob a few times and got some easy buckets that way, and we tried to make adjustments on that,” Turner said. “But our kids really locked down at times and we got some big stops and got some big rebounds and made it hard on them.,
“But Destinee is a great player (nine fourth-quarter points, including 4-of-4 at the foul line) and it is hard to hold her down for an entire game.”
Guard Macey Turley tried to keep the Racers in the game as she scored a team-high 18 points, while Young delivered a hard-earned double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive side. Forward Hannah McKay also scored in double digits with 11 points and just missed her own double-double with nine boards.
