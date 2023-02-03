NASHVILLE — On a night when a win to break a four-game losing streak seemed available for the taking, Murray State’s women’s basketball team was not able to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Racers simply could not hit shots, ending the night having hit on only 28% of their shots against longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, now a fellow member of the Missouri Valley Conference. On the other end, the host Bruins were able to do enough offensively to go wire-to-wire at the Curb Event Center in a 64-54 win that dropped the Racers to 11-9 overall and 4-7 in Valley play.

