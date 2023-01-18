NASHVILLE — Things could not have been going much better for Murray State in its men’s basketball contest with Belmont Tuesday night at the house of horrors known as the Curb Event Center.
The Racers were up 10 points with less than eight minutes left in the first half and the host Bruins seemed to be off their game, having barely scored 10 points. That changed in a hurry.
Belmont, one of the best offensive teams in the nation, suddenly found the touch. The Racers, as quickly, stopped scoring. By halftime, Belmont was leading by four points and the pattern did not change the rest of the way as the host team kept hitting, the visitors kept missing and the lead kept growing as the Bruins took an 80-65 win to maintain at least a share of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with The Valley schedule continuing tonight.
“I thought we got off to a great start, I thought the energy from our bench and our effort defensively was very good,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team dropped to 10-9 overall and 5-4 in Valley play, two games behind the Bruins (14-6, 7-2 in The Valley). “I thought we got great shots and we put them in tough situations.
“For 16 minutes, we really dominated the game, but that three-point line is a killer and it can happen quick against them.”
Murray State had a 21-11 lead with a little more than eight minutes left in the first half and seemed to be in position to win for the second straight time at Curb. However, as much as the comeback was about the Bruins’ offense, it was as much about the Racers not scoring as they scored only nine points the rest of the half.
That carried into the second half as the Bruins, The Valley’s leader in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made, Belmont nailed its first two bombs out of the gate and was off and running. The Bruins would hit 57% of their shots, going a healthy 8-of-15 on threes, in leading by as many as 20 points.
Meanwhile, the Racers could not keep pace, hitting only 33.3% of its shots, and missed numerous layups against the imposing Belmont front line. The Bruins blocked seven Racer shots.
Guard Rob Perry led the Racers with 14 points, while guard JaCobi Wood, returning to the place where he began his collegiate career, played well in scoring 12 points, while forward Jamari Smith had 11.
Belmont was led by guard Ben Sheppard, who had 23 points to lead an attack that put five Bruins in double figures.
