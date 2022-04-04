MURRAY — After a fast start to the 2022 baseball season, Murray State has now lost four straight games after a three-game sweep this past weekend at the hands of Ohio Valley Conference foe Belmont at Reagan Field.
The Bruins (19-9 overall, 5-1 in OVC play) outscored the Racers (15-11, 1-5 OVC) by a 34-13 margin in the three games. Sunday’s finale saw Belmont take a 7-1 win, ending a series in which the Bruins had 36 hits.
Until Sunday, Murray State’s bats had generated decent offensive numbers in their 13-6 and 14-6 losses on Friday and Saturday. The Racers had eight hits in each of those games but could only muster six on Sunday.
Outfielder Jake Slunder was 2-for-4 for the Racers on Sunday, while Bryson Bloomer was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
On Friday, Slunder posted three hits from the lead-off spot for Murray State, while Bloomer blasted home runs in each of the first and eighth innings.
Alex Crump collected two hits of his own in the contest and scored two runs.
On Saturday, Murray State got eight hits from eight different players as Bloomer homered for the second consecutive day to take the team lead for home runs this season with five. Slunder provided a hit, two RBIs and collected his 11th stolen base of the season. Parker Estes and Crump each drove in a run in the game. v
