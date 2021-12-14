MURRAY — Murray State sophomore forward Katelyn Young has obviously had a very strong start to the new women’s basketball season.
She is almost averaging a double-double each time she steps on the floor. Through eight games, Young, who stands 6-1, is averaging 21 points a game and 9.6 rebounds a game.
These numbers are a big reason she has been named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week three times so far this season. She has also been a big reason the Racers have started with six wins in their first eight games as they head into Wednesday’s next outing with North Alabama at the CFSB Center.
Some may wonder how Young’s numbers stack up to the rest of the country. A look into the NCAA statistics shows this, and for Racer fans, it may kind of enjoyable to examine.
This week, when one looks at the top field-goal percentage in all of Division 1 women’s college basketball, it will be Young’s name at the top of the list.
Her 70.5% accuracy from the field is about 3% better than the next player. That included the first 10-of-10 effort from the field in Murray State women’s basketball history, which was accumulated during a hard-fought road win at Evansville a few weeks ago. For the season, Young is 62-of-88 on her field-goal tries.
Murray State has been away from competition since Dec. 4 but will return to action against North Alabama in a game scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off at the CFSB Center.
