You may be wondering why I’m just now getting down to the business of discussing my observances from what wound up being a rapid-fire venture to the NCAA Softball Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional at the University of Alabama last weekend.
Well, I’ll tell you. I was brain dead.
And I kinda still am, so if I stumble and stammer a bit, don’t mind that.
I’m only a “little” frazzled.
OK, what were we talking about again? Yes! Tuscaloosa!
First of all, classy campus. Classy people. Kinda place you wish the team you’re covering could’ve won just one game in its first-ever trip into NCAA Tournament waters.
Oh, I know what people want to say … “the bus crash ruined everything!” Actually, from where I stood, the bus “incident” had nothing to do with how the girls played. They played well.
Yes, they played well. Pitchers Hannah James and Jenna Veber only allowed a combined four runs in two games. The defense, which blew up with four errors in its first attempt to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament a weekend earlier over in Oxford, Alabama, was very solid.
After reducing that to two in its second shot for the OVC title — a 5-2 win over Belmont — the Racers had one each in the 3-1 loss to eventual Tuscaloosa winner Stanford and a 1-0 loss to Tennessee-Chattanooga.
At times, that defense was dazzling. I’d say, in fact, that the Racers had the single-best defensive play of any team in Tuscaloosa. You had to see it in person. Game was on the line, two outs in the seventh inning of a scoreless game, runner at third, slow grounder down first-base line.
Let’s remember that this was a Murray State defense that had to be seriously re-arranged after starting third baseman Gracie Osbron had her tournament end two pitches into her first at-bat against Stanford when she took a pitch to her left arm. That sent first baseman Lily Fischer to third and reserve utility player Jordan Childress to first.
Now, back to the play. Jordan has to move a bit to grab the ball against a speedy UTC hitter. After gloving it, on the run, she then had to pivot, turn all the way around and throw a quick, maybe five-foot overhanded toss to a streaking second baseman Lindsey Carroll. Carroll had to make the catch on the dead run, after a long jaunt, then have the presence of mind to touch the base with her foot, while catching the ball, all in one motion.
The umpire’s out call resulted in the loud approval of the Alabama fans at Rhoads Stadium. They appreciate good softball down there and knew they had just seen a gem.
The problem is, it wasn’t enough. The Racers wound up losing 1-0 in eight innings of a game in which I felt they received a raw deal. They had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and had the hottest bat in Alabama coming to the plate in Sierra Gilmore, when a lightning delay was called.
I will always think that, if not for that delay, Murray State wins that game. First, at least in my experiences, it has been rare that the team that has the momentum at the time of a delay, in any sport, immediately returns from the delay and resumes an assault. More often, it helps the team that had been in trouble. Well, UTC was the team dancing off the field in a still-scoreless game an hour later.
I had been upset about some other stuff, like Stanford opting for two replay challenges for calls originally favoring the Racers, when the Racers knew nothing about the concept because the OVC doesn’t even use it. Or that Stanford got away with an outfielder trying to throw out a batter at first, a play that is seriously frowned on by most coaches that I’ve seen.
Overall, though, it was an honor to cover this team and I’m glad I followed them to Tuscaloosa.
Some tidbits from Tuscaloosa:
For Murray State Media Relations Assistant Parker Griffith, a giant photo near the outdoor press area of Rhoads brought back memories.
It was a team shot of the 2012 Bama national champions, just after they had won their only title by beating Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Parker was there.
He was with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and said one thing crossed his mind as he looked at that image.
“That was a long night,” he said of how the championship series had been delayed several hours by rain. “We didn’t end that until after 1 o’clock in the morning.”
Parker was on the call with veteran broadcaster Todd Hamilton on WNBS 97.9 FM and ESPN+ as they described the action from Tuscaloosa.
You may have noticed the ESPN color analyst Francesca Enea on the call of the games in Tuscaloosa. This is someone Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson actually faced in the College World Series during her playing days at DePaul. Enea played for Florida.
Amundson played in the CWS twice with the Blue Demons.
•••
Here’s one last one you might not see coming. Did you know Murray State was represented on the ground’s crew in Tuscaloosa?
Well, it was! Will Jobe, who is the head grounds crew person at Murray State. Was this something where each participating school was represented?
Nope.
“I know the head guy down there. He said he needed some help, so I went,” said Jobe, who seemed to enjoy his time, which included one of the best views in the house, at ground level.
