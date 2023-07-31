MURRAY —During Friday night’s Racer Hoopalooza banquet and program, Racer Nation learned the identify of its new men’s basketball play-by-play voice.
It is a familiar name, former longtime WPSD sports anchor Jeff Bidwell. He will accept the reins that were commanded by longtime “Voice of the Racers” Neal Bradley for 32 seasons and covering 1,000 games. Bradley will continue broadcasting Racer football contests.
Bidwell was in the Local 6 sports saddle for 20 years before signing off for the final time in April 2022. However, he simply switched gears, broadcasting several games as a play-by-play for Racer men’s home games for the Missouri Valley Conference’s ESPN+ during the 2022-23 season, Murray State’s first as a member of The Valley.
Among his last major projects with WPSD was a 10-part documentary in 2021 called “Stay on Your Wall,” which chronicled Murray State’s 2011-12 season, current Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm’s first in what became his first tenure with the Racers. That ended with Prohm’s rookie season as a head coach going down was one of the greatest in Racer history as he was named National Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 31-3 record in which the Racers won their first 22 games and were ranked in the national top 10 for the first time. Murray State was a program-highest six seed in the NCAA Tournament and hammered Colorado State for the program’s third win in an NCAA game.
Bidwell’s WPSD profile said that he began his career in news, but his goal was always to be a sportscaster, so he combined the two at a station in Augusta, Georgia before going to sports full time. He came to WPSD in 2002 after covering The Masters, one of professional golf’s Majors, for three straight years at famed Augusta National.
Bidwell’s first broadcast in his new role will be on Nov. 1 when the Racers play an exhibition game at the former home of the Murray State program, historic Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse, Murray State Athletics announced Friday, adding that the opponent has yet to be determined.
