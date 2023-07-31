MURRAY —During Friday night’s Racer Hoopalooza banquet and program, Racer Nation learned the identify of its new men’s basketball play-by-play voice.

It is a familiar name, former longtime WPSD sports anchor Jeff Bidwell. He will accept the reins that were commanded by longtime “Voice of the Racers” Neal Bradley for 32 seasons and covering 1,000 games. Bradley will continue broadcasting Racer football contests.

